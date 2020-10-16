Prep football playoffs: Dike New Hartford takes step forward with playoff win

The Wolverines found more big play lightning from Drew Larsen. He raced 60 yards for a touchdown at the 3:12 mark of the first quarter, then bolted 86 for another TD just over two minutes later.

Suddenly, Dike-New Hartford owned a 20-0 lead.

"They stack the box a lot so certain plays would hopefully get a guy out of place so we could break one," Larsen said of the game plan.

The 6-foot-3 senior also was quick to credit his offensive line.

"Coming in, we had a young line," said Larsen. "Each game I can see them getting better and better, getting to where they need to be and just making the holes bigger."

Jesup moved the ball effectively and controlled the clock in the second quarter, but had nothing to show for it. The J-Hawks took possessions to the Wolverine 9 and 35, but turned it over on downs both times. Then, in the final seconds of the half, they stalled out at the D-NH 6, lined up to try a 23-yard field goal and ended up throwing an incomplete pass after an errant snap.