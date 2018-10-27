DECORAH -- Decorah wore down Clear Creek-Amana with its rushing attack as the Vikings claimed a 17-6 victory and advanced in Class 3A playoff action Friday.
Kailer McCabe ran for 138 yards on 19 carries and Drake Shelton added 108 yards on 22 attempts as Decorah racked up 330 total yards on the ground.
Defensively, the Vikings (8-2) held Clear Creek-Amana (8-2) to 87 rushing yards, 174 total yards and 3 of 14 on third down conversions. Decorah had a time of possession advantage of nearly 11 minutes.
WEST BRANCH 56, OSAGE 14: Beau Cornwell and Tanner Lukavsky were as good as advertised Friday as they powered West Branch to a Class 1A playoff win over Osage.
Cornwell had a career night with three passing touchdowns and two more rushing scores and Lukavsky ran for three scores and caught one of Cornwell's scoring passes as the Bears spoiled the Green Devils' first trip back to the postseason since 2012.
After West Branch jumped in front 14-0, Thor Maakestad snagged a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brett Bobinet in the back of the end zone and Bobinet hit Hayden Meek for a two-yard conversion to pull the Green Devils within 14-8.
Bobinet, who threw for more than 2,800 yards and 31 TDs this season, added a scoring pass to Jarrett Sharper that made it 28-14 in the second quarter, but the Green Devils couldn't get the Bears stopped.
VAN METER 42, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 16: Juniors Ian Abrahamson and Anthony Potthoff each scored a pair of touchdowns as Van Meter defeated Sumner-Fredericksburg in Class 1A playoff action.
The Cougars (7-3) trailed 7-0 after the first quarter, but Van Meter scored four touchdowns in the second to only one for the Cougars to make 35-7 at the break.
The Bulldogs (10-0) piled up 344 rushing yards and added 84 through the air, and their defense intercepted three Sumner-Fredericksburg passes.
ALGONA GARRIGAN 12, WAPSIE VALLEY 7: Algona Garrigan quarterback Brad Capesius intercepted three Wapsie Valley passes on defense to lead the Golden Bears (10-0) to a 12-7 Class A postseason win.
The last interception came at the goal line with less than three minutes to go. Wapsie Valley was threatening, but facing a fourth-and-four when Capesius all but sealed the outcome.
The Warriors (7-3) used an interception of their own to set up an early touchdown but they never got their offense into a rhythm.
