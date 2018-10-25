Lynnville-Sully (7-2) at
No. 1 Hudson (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Lynnville-Sully, Mike Parkinson. Hudson, Justin Brekke
- Postseason history: Lynnville-Sully is making its 14th appearance and fourth straight. The Hawks won the 1986 state championship. Hudson is in for the 10th consecutive year and 18th time overall. The Pirates finished second last year, and won state titles in 1975 and 1994.
- Quick slants: Hawk quarterback Gage Vander Leest has rushed for 1,057 yards ... . Christian Seres is Hudson's workhorse as he's rushed 202 times for 1,410 yards and 21 scores.
No. 6 Wapsie Valley (7-2) at
No. 3 Alg. Garrigan (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Wapsie Valley, Tony Foster. Algona Garrigan, Marty Wadle.
- Postseason history: Between these two programs there are 56 state playoff appearances and six state championships. Garrigan won it all in 1985. Wapsie Valley has won five titles -- 1986, 1987, 1997, 2007 and 2012.
- Quick slants: Garrigan has a win over fellow A qualifier Mason City Newman. Quarterback Brad Capesius leads the way with 736 passing yards and 599 rushing yards. Wapsie Valley's Kobe Risse has passed for 1,447 yards and 17 scores, while running back Trevor Sauerbrei has 1,340 yards rushing and receiving combined. The Warriors' two losses were to No. 1 Hudson and No. 4 North Tama.
No. 4 N. Tama (8-1) at
M.C. Newman (7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: North Tama, Tom McDermott. Mason City Newman, Rich McCardle
- Postseason history: North Tama is in for the 15th time and first since 2012. The Redhawks won it all in 2010. This is the Knights' 15th appearance.
- Quick slants: Tyler Morrison has rushed for 1,146 yards and 22 scores and leads North Tama with 370 receiving yards. ... Ben Jacobs (796 yards) and Josh Fitsgerald (733) lead the Knights offensively.
