No. 10 C.C.-Amana (8-1)
at Decorah (7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Clear Creek-Amana, Gabe Bakker. Decorah, Pat Trewin.
- Postseason history: This is the sixth trip to the postseason for Clear Creek-Amana but the first since 2015. Decorah is making its 25th appearance and owns five state titles, the most recent in 2015. The Vikings were knocked out in the first round a year ago.
- Quick slants: Clear-Creek Amana relies on a stingy defense that has allowed just 11.9 points per game. The Clippers have held six foes to a touchdown or less and their only loss came to No. 4 North Scott (45-7). CC-A averages 318.6 yards per game total offense with most of its yards coming on the ground (1,904). Andrew Rohret has 1,024 rushing yards (6.1 yards per carry). Defensively, the Clippers have made 51 solo tackles for loss with 16 sacks, 11 interceptions and six fumble recoveries. ... Decorah played a rugged regular-season schedule with its first five games against playoff qualifiers. The Vikings lost to No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (45-3) and No. 8 Western Dubuque (19-3) while defeating 2A No. 3 Waukon, 3A No. 9 Waverly-Shell Rock and playoff qualifier Crestwood. Decorah has averaged 28.1 points per game and allowed 18.1 and of its 2,712 yards of total offense, 2,093 have come on the ground where Drake Shelton leads the way (1,089 yards, 8.8 per carry). Quarterback Jace Johnson has not been intercepted in 79 pass attempts. Defensively, the Vikings have 44 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, five interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. Kailer McCabe has returned two kickoffs for TDs, and Shelton has one punt return score.
No. 9 Waverly-S.R. (8-1)
at No. 4 North Scott (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Waverly-Shell Rock, Mark Hubbard. North Scott, Kevin Tippet.
- Postseason history: North Scott is making its 11th straight appearance and 15th overall but first at the 3A level. The Lancers have never made it past the quarterfinals. Waverly-S.R. is in for the 23rd time and ninth straight year. The Go-Hawks were state champs in 1990 and '92.
- Quick slants: This is a matchup of two strong defensive teams. North Scott scores 33.1 points per game and allows 10.9, and the Lancers' only loss was in its opener against 4A No. 6 Iowa City West (28-7). W-SR averages 27.3 points and allows 11.3 and has shut out its last two opponents. North Scott's Nile McLaughlin has passed for 1,473 yards (65.9 percent completions) with 11 TDs and just one interception, and the Lancers have rushed for 1,278 yards. Carson Rollinger has 40 pass receptions for 710 yards and seven TDs. Defensively, North Scott has 22 takeaways, including 14 interceptions, led by Rollinger's six. ... W-SR averages 331.9 yards per game with most of its 2,987 total yards coming on the ground (2,184) where Ben Hemer has 1,043 yards and averages 6.6 yards per carry. Luke Velky has 658 rushing yards (7.6 per carry). Hemer and Velky have a combined 22 rushing TDs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.