South Hamilton (7-2) at
No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: South Hamilton, Corey Klemp. Dike-New Hartford, Don Betts.
- Postseason history: South Hamilton has made eight postseason trips and has qualified back-to-back seasons after a four-year hiatus. Dike-New Hartford is in the playoffs for a ninth consecutive year and 34th season overall. The Wolverines have finished runner-up four times, most recently in 2010.
- Quick slants: South Hamilton ranks fifth in Class 1A, allowing opponents just 8.44 points per game. The Hawks haven't played in two weeks, as their final game of a regular season was a forfeit over Eagle Grove. South Hamilton relies on a balanced three-man rushing attack Sam Lewis (104 carries, 568 yards, 5 TDs), DJ Klonglan (104 carries, 564 yards, 4 TDs) and Trevor Thompson (104 carries, 450 yards, 4 TDs). Lewis also leads the Hawks' defense with 44.5 tackles. Thompson has added 43.5 tackles, including a team-high seven for loss. South Hamilton's defense has produced 13 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. ... Dike-New Hartford leads 1A with an average of 47 points per game, while allowing just 6.9. The Wolverines are balanced on offense with running back Cade Bennett accumulating 1,333 yards on 145 carries for 16 TDs. Quarterback Drew Sonnenberg has thrown for 1,107 yards, completing 67 of 100 passes with 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Cade Fuller (20 receptions), Tim Koop (18) and Parker Kietwiet (12) are the top receivers. D-NH's defense is led by Nathan Graves' 62 tackles. Kicker Isaac Jorgensen has booted 51 of his 70 kickoffs for touchbacks. The Wolverines have punted just 11 times through nine games.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-2) at
No. 3 Van Meter (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Sumner-Fredericksburg, Brad Mohs. Van Meter, Eric Trudo.
- Postseason history: Sumner-Fredericksburg is making its eighth appearance since consolidation, first since 2014. Defending state champion Van Meter is in the field for a 17 season, and has qualified the past 11 years.
- Quick slants: Sumner-Fredericksburg was the final qualifier through the state's new RPI system. The Cougars opened 5-0 before finishing 2-2 with losses to Osage and Aplington-Parkersburg. SF quarterback Brandon Meyer has passed for 783 yards and running back Spencer Schmitz has 536 yards rushing on seven attempts. Cal VanEnglenberg leads the Cougars defense with 72 tackles. Meyer has recorded seven interceptions for a team that has 13 picks overall. The Cougars have also recovered 10 fumbles. ... Van Meter enters postseason play on a 22-game win streak. The Bulldogs average 43.3 points versus 6.7 allowed. Dual-threat quarterback Anthony Potthoff has thrown for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for another 796 and 10 scores. Ian Abrahamson has rushed for 1,467 yards and 20 touchdowns. Parker Fryer leads the defense with 48.5 tackles. The Bulldogs have recorded 12 interceptions and recovered 12 fumbles.
No. 6 West Branch (8-1)
at Osage (7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: West Branch, Butch Pedersen. Osage, Matt Finn.
- Postseason history: West Branch has qualified for 11 consecutive playoffs and is in the field for the 16th time overall. Coach Butch Pedersen's team won state titles in 1989, 1991 and 1992. Osage is making its 11th appearance, first since 2012.
- Quick Slants: No. 2 Bellevue handed West Branch its lone loss, 28-20, in Week 5. West Brach quarterback Beau Cornwell completed 125 of 184 passes for 1,710 yards and 20 touchdowns versus three interceptions. Tanner Lukavsky has rushed for 1,029 yards and 14 TDs on 107 carries, and is a factor in the passing game with 24 catches for 295 yards and two scores. West Branch's defense has produced 12 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. ... Osage opened the year 1-2 before winning its last six games. Quarterback Brett Bobinet has thrown for 2,618 yards with 29 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions. Zach Williams has added 169 rushes for 1,032 yards and 11 TDs. Gage Belz (42 catches, 922 yards) and Thor Maakestad (36 catches, 830 yards) lead the receiving corps. Hayden Meek paces the defense with 78 tackles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.