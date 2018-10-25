Union Community (6-3)
at No. 3 Waukon (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Union, Joe Hadachek. Waukon, Chad Beerman.
- Postseason history: It's the 12th trip to the playoffs for Union and 11th straight. The Knights were the 2011 3A state champs, runners-up two years ago and fell in the semifinals last season. Waukon is the defending 2A state champ and is in for the seventh time.
- Quick slants: Since an opening loss to Decorah, Waukon has won eight straight, all by at least 15 points. The Indians average 37.3 points and allow 17.7. Their potent offense averages 431.2 yards per game. Quarterback Creed Welch has passed for 1,740 yards and Dawson Baures' 998 yards (8.5 per carry) lead the ground game. Michael Sweeney has 57 pass receptions for 791 yards and 10 TDs. Waukon's defense has 17 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. Avery Rocksvold has six picks and Brady Behrend five. ... Union owns a win over No. 4-ranked Benton and has lost to 1A's No. 1 Dike-New Hartford and 2A No. 8 West Marshall. The Knights average 28 points per game while allowing 17.4. Dylan Felderman has passed for 1,070 yards and Kaleb Roach has rushed for 890. Union has 50 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 10 interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
No. 6 Algona (8-1)
at Crestwood (6-3)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Algona, Andy Jacobson. Crestwood, Skip Eckhardt.
- Postseason history: Algona is in for the seventh time and first since 2015. The Bulldogs haven't won a postseason game since 1987. Crestwood is making its 10th appearance and first since 2016. The Cadets' last playoff victory was in 2008.
- Quick slants: Algona owns a win over seventh-ranked playoff qualifier Spirit Lake (30-24), but dropped a heartbreaker to No. 5 Southeast Valley in the regular-season finale (42-41). The Bulldogs average 43.8 points and 427 yards per game and have allowed 23.4 points per contest. Matt Grein has 1,587 passing yards and 20 TDs with just three interceptions and 27 percent of his completions have gone for TDs. Jacob Durant leads the ground game with 987 yards (7.7 per carry). Wyatt Wegener has 624 receiving yards and Skyler Groen 546 with a combined 18 TD catches. Algona has averaged 21.9 yards per punt return with a pair of TD runbacks. ... Crestwood has faced four playoff qualifiers, falling to No. 3 Waukon (22-7), No. 9 (3A) Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0) and Decorah (23-6) whle defeating No. 10 Clear Lake (40-27). The Cadets average 23.1 points and 257.4 yards per game and allow 16.6 points on average. Reece Wilson owns 1,084 rushing yards (5.5 per carry). Crestwood has 16 sacks and 11 fumble recoveries.
