Indianola (6-3) at
No. 2 Cedar Falls (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Indianola, Eric Kluver. Cedar Falls, Brad Remmert.
- Postseason history: Indianola is making its 15th appearance, first since 2015. The Indians are 1-14 in postseason games. Cedar Falls is in for the 29th time, and has qualified in consecutive years after missing the 2016 playoffs. The Tigers made championship game appearances in 2005 and 2008, and won their lone state title in 1986.
- Quick slants: Indianola averages 27.9 points per game, while allowing 18.44. The Indians finished the regular season with consecutive losses to No. 8 Johnston, No. 7 Waukee and Des Moines East. Dylan Hildreth is the featured back with 977 rushing yards (5.6 per carry). ... Cedar Falls ranks fifth in Class 4A with an average of 37.3 points per game, and is second in the class with 5.7 allowed, including five shutouts. Sam Gary has returned from missing three games to lead the rushing attack within a balanced offense, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Cael Loecher has been accurate with 96 completions on 151 attempts for 22 touchdowns versus one interception. UNI commit Logan Wolf is Loecher's top target with 50 catches for 800 yards and 16 touchdowns. Wolf also has three punt return TDs and is averaging over 18 yards per touch on kickoff and punt runbacks. University of Iowa recruit Jack Campbell leads the Tigers' stingy defense with 76.5 tackles, including eight for loss. The Tigers' secondary has recorded 14 interceptions. Kicker Matthew Cook is 41 of 41 on PATs and has made 7 of 9 field goals with a long of 43.
