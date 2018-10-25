No. 6 New London (8-1) at
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: New London, Mark McSorley. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, John Olson.
- Postseason history: New London is making its sixth appearance and second straight. Gladbrook-Reinbeck is in for the 13th time and ninth straight season, but this is the first as an 8-player program. The Rebels were Class A state champs in 2015 and '16.
- Quick slants: New London has averaged 57.8 points per game while allowing 10.9. The Tigers have played just one playoff qualifier, falling 22-12 to No. 2 Iowa Valley. Offensively, 27 percent of New London's 54 pass completions have gone for touchdowns while the Tigers have rushed for 2,170 yards (7.9 per carry), led by Keontae Luckett's 798 yards (9.6 avg.). Defensively, New London has 28 takeaways (15 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries). The Tigers are dangerous in the kick return game with five TDs, including four on kickoffs. ... Gladbrook-Reinbeck began its transition to 8-player football with losses to playoff qualifiers and top 10-ranked Don Bosco and Turkey Valley. Since then, the Rebels have won seven straight by an average margin of 61.3-8.7. G-R has attempted just 42 passes but has averaged 25.6 yards per completion. The Rebels have 2,336 rushing yards (7.5 yards per carry), led by Colton Clark's 757 yards. On defense, G-R has 47 solo tackles for loss, 13 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries. Eli Thede has returned three punts for TDs
Rockford (8-1) at
No. 9 Turkey Valley (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Rockford, Torian Wolf. Turkey Valley, Mark Scott.
- Postseason history: This is the four playoff appearance for Rockford and first since 2011. Turkey Valley is making is 16th appearance and ninth in the last 10 seasons.
- Quick slants: Rockford has faced two playoff qualifiers, losing to third-ranked Don Bosco 80-6 in week three, but closing out the regular season with a 36-26 win over eighth-ranked Northwood-Kensett. The Warriors have averaged 48.4 points while allowing 32.6. Rockford has passed for 961 yards and rushed for 2,702 (7.2 per carry), led by Jacob Staudt (1,493 yards, 24 TDs, 8.5 per carry). Dillon Schriever has 32 pass receptions for 547 yards and seven scores. Defensively, the Warriors have 48 solo tackles for loss and 19 sacks with 18 total takeaways. ... Turkey Valley averages 49.6 points and allows 23.3. The Trojans have faced three playoff teams, defeating Gladbrook-Reinbeck and No. 9 Midland but falling 56-42 to Central City. Ethan Leibold has passed for 1,139 yards and 17 TDs with just two interceptions while Turkey Valley has rushed for 2,129 yards (5.6 per carry). Defensively, the Trojans have 15 takeaways.
Central City (8-1) at
No. 3 Don Bosco (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Central City, Matt Miers. Don Bosco, Colby Yoder.
- Postseason history: Central City is in for the second time and first since 2008. This will be Don Bosco's eighth trip to the playoffs. The Dons have won the last two state titles and own a 24-4 postseason record with three total titles (2013, 2016, 2017) and two runner-up finishes.
- Quick slants: Central City owns a win over No. 9 Turkey Valley (56-42), but lost to playoff qualifer Midland, also ranked ninth (40-28). The Wildcats average 57.7 points while allowing 23.1. Offensively, the ground game is relentless and leads the 8-player class (third in all classes) with 3,180 yards (10.2 per carry) and 53 TDs. Trey Holub has 1,165 yards and Isaiah Damm 959. Central City has passed for 870 yards and 20 TDs, averaging 22.3 yards per completion. Defensively, the Wildcats have made 54 solo tackles for loss with 18 sacks to go with 16 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. They also average 24 yards on punt returns. ... Don Bosco is averaging 54.7 points while allowing 10.4. Six opponents have scored a TD or less against the Dons, whose only loss was to eighth-ranked playoff qualifier Northwood-Kensett (18-0) in week six. Cael Frost has passed for 1,249 yards and 24 TDs without an interception. Thomas Even has rushed for 1,321 yards and 29 TDs (10.7 yards per carry). The Dons have 53 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 11 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries, two of which they've returned for TDs.
