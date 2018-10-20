Playoff qualifiers
(Pairings to be announced Saturday)
CLASS 4A
School Record RPI
1. Ankeny Centennial 9-0 .6955
2. Valley, W.D.M. 9-0 .6910
3. Cedar Falls 9-0 .6830
4. Iowa City, West 8-1 .6696
5. Bettendorf 8-1 .6627
6. Waukee 7-2 .6423
7. Dowling Catholic 7-2 .6420
8. Johnston 7-2 .6217
9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7-2 .6151
10. Fort Dodge 7-2 .6015
11. Pleasant Valley 5-4 .5708
12. Urbandale 6-3 .5660
13. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 6-3 .5598
14. Indianola 6-3 .5578
15. Ankeny 5-4 .5477
16. Southeast Polk 4-5 .5398
CLASS 3A
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-1 .7214
2. Lewis Central 9-0 .6932
3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 9-0 .6917
4. Solon 9-0 .6835
5. North Scott 8-1 .6825
6. Decorah 7-2 .6643
7. Oskaloosa 8-1 .6583
8. Waverly 8-1 .6552
9. Clear Creek-Amana 8-1 .6454
10. Harlan 7-2 .6447
11. Spencer 7-2 .6331
12. Pella 8-1 .6277
13. Epworth, Western Dubuque 7-2 .6276
14. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 7-2 .6221
15. Norwalk 6-3 .5801
18. Carroll 6-3 .5451
CLASS 2A
1. PCM 9-0 .7080
2. BH/RV 8-1 .6593
3. Waukon 8-1 .6502
4. Benton Community 8-1 .6433
5. Algona 8-1 .6368
6. Chariton 8-1 .6355
7. Southeast Valley 7-2 .6277
8. West Marshall 7-2 .6185
9. Spirit Lake 7-2 .6013
10. Greene County 8-1 .5892
11. OA-BCIG 7-2 .5847
13. Crestwood 6-3 .5763
15. Union 6-3 .5703
16. West Liberty 6-3 .5691
17. Williamsburg 6-3 .5628
18. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 5-4 .5461
CLASS 1A
1. South Central Calhoun 9-0 .6852
2. Bellevue 9-0 .6845
3. Interstate 35, Truro 9-0 .6842
4. Van Meter 9-0 .6680
5. West Branch 8-1 .6620
6. Dike-New Hartford 9-0 .6399
7. Wilton 8-1 .6344
8. Pella Christian 6-3 .6325
9. West Sioux, Hawarden 8-1 .6298
10. Osage 7-2 .6104
11. Treynor 8-1 .5998
12. West Lyon 7-2 .5957
13. Mediapolis 8-1 .5871
14. Mount Ayr 7-2 .5833
15. South Hamilton 7-2 .5715
16. Sumner-Fredericksburg 7-2 .5633
CLASS A
1. Hudson 9-0 .6972
2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 9-0 .6864
3. Westwood, Sloan 8-1 .6725
4. AHSTW, Avoca 9-0 .6481
5. Durant 7-2 .6370
6. North Tama 8-1 .6120
7. BGM, Brooklyn 8-1 .6113
8. Hinton 8-1 .6097
9. Edgewood-Colesburg 8-1 .6082
10. Akron-Westfield 7-2 .6072
11. Wapsie Valley 7-2 .6032
12. Highland, Riverside 7-2 .6010
13. West Hancock 7-2 .6000
14. Newman Catholic, Mason City 7-2 .5871
15. Alta-Aurelia 7-2 .5832
18. Lynnville-Sully 7-2 .5662
EIGHT-PLAYER
1. Iowa Valley, Marengo 9-0 .6711
2. Ar-We-Va, Westside 9-0 .6699
3. Exira-EHK 8-1 .6548
4. Turkey Valley 8-1 .6521
5. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 8-1 .6501
6. Southeast Warren 10-0 .6478
7. Fremont-Mills, Tabor 8-1 .6433
8. Newell-Fonda 8-1 .6348
9. New London 8-1 .6340
10. Rockford 8-1 .6267
11. Northwood-Kensett 8-1 .6264
12. Central City 8-1 .6229
13. Midland, Wyoming 9-1 .6200
14. Lenox 7-2 .6025
15. Stanton 7-2 .5939
19. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-2 .5762
