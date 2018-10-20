Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

Playoff qualifiers

(Pairings to be announced Saturday)

CLASS 4A

School  Record   RPI

1. Ankeny Centennial 9-0 .6955

2. Valley, W.D.M. 9-0 .6910

3. Cedar Falls 9-0 .6830

4. Iowa City, West 8-1 .6696

5. Bettendorf 8-1 .6627

6. Waukee 7-2 .6423

7. Dowling Catholic 7-2 .6420

8. Johnston 7-2 .6217

9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7-2 .6151

10. Fort Dodge 7-2 .6015

11. Pleasant Valley 5-4 .5708

12. Urbandale 6-3 .5660

13. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 6-3 .5598

14. Indianola 6-3 .5578

15. Ankeny 5-4 .5477

16. Southeast Polk 4-5 .5398

CLASS 3A

1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-1 .7214

2. Lewis Central 9-0 .6932

3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 9-0 .6917

4. Solon 9-0 .6835

5. North Scott 8-1 .6825

6. Decorah 7-2 .6643

7. Oskaloosa 8-1 .6583

8. Waverly 8-1 .6552

9. Clear Creek-Amana 8-1 .6454

10. Harlan 7-2 .6447

11. Spencer 7-2 .6331

12. Pella 8-1 .6277

13. Epworth, Western Dubuque 7-2 .6276

14. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 7-2 .6221

15. Norwalk 6-3 .5801

18. Carroll 6-3 .5451

CLASS 2A

1. PCM 9-0 .7080

2. BH/RV 8-1 .6593

3. Waukon 8-1 .6502

4. Benton Community 8-1 .6433

5. Algona 8-1 .6368

6. Chariton 8-1 .6355

7. Southeast Valley 7-2 .6277

8. West Marshall 7-2 .6185

9. Spirit Lake 7-2 .6013

10. Greene County 8-1 .5892

11. OA-BCIG 7-2 .5847

13. Crestwood 6-3 .5763

15. Union 6-3 .5703

16. West Liberty 6-3 .5691

17. Williamsburg 6-3 .5628

18. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 5-4 .5461

CLASS 1A

1. South Central Calhoun 9-0 .6852

2. Bellevue 9-0 .6845

3. Interstate 35, Truro 9-0 .6842

4. Van Meter 9-0 .6680

5. West Branch 8-1 .6620

6. Dike-New Hartford 9-0 .6399

7. Wilton 8-1 .6344

8. Pella Christian 6-3 .6325

9. West Sioux, Hawarden 8-1 .6298

10. Osage 7-2 .6104

11. Treynor 8-1 .5998

12. West Lyon 7-2 .5957

13. Mediapolis 8-1 .5871

14. Mount Ayr 7-2 .5833

15. South Hamilton 7-2 .5715

16. Sumner-Fredericksburg 7-2 .5633

CLASS A

1. Hudson 9-0 .6972

2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 9-0 .6864

3. Westwood, Sloan 8-1 .6725

4. AHSTW, Avoca 9-0 .6481

5. Durant 7-2 .6370

6. North Tama 8-1 .6120

7. BGM, Brooklyn 8-1 .6113

8. Hinton 8-1 .6097

9. Edgewood-Colesburg 8-1 .6082

10. Akron-Westfield 7-2 .6072

11. Wapsie Valley 7-2 .6032

12. Highland, Riverside 7-2 .6010

13. West Hancock 7-2 .6000

14. Newman Catholic, Mason City 7-2 .5871

15. Alta-Aurelia 7-2 .5832

18. Lynnville-Sully 7-2 .5662

EIGHT-PLAYER

1. Iowa Valley, Marengo 9-0 .6711

2. Ar-We-Va, Westside 9-0 .6699

3. Exira-EHK 8-1 .6548

4. Turkey Valley 8-1 .6521

5. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 8-1 .6501

6. Southeast Warren 10-0 .6478

7. Fremont-Mills, Tabor 8-1 .6433

8. Newell-Fonda 8-1 .6348

9. New London 8-1 .6340

10. Rockford 8-1 .6267

11. Northwood-Kensett 8-1 .6264

12. Central City 8-1 .6229

13. Midland, Wyoming 9-1 .6200

14. Lenox 7-2 .6025

15. Stanton 7-2 .5939

19. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-2 .5762

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments