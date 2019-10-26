Clip art football

CLASS 4A

Rank;Team;Rec.

1;Valley, WDM;9-0

2;Cedar Falls;9-0

3;Des Moines Dowling;8-1

4;Ankeny Centennial;8-1

5;Cedar Rapids Kennedy;8-1

6;Southeast Polk;7-2

7;Bettendorf;7-2

8;Cedar Rapids Prairie;6-3

9;Ankeny;6-3

10;Waukee;6-3

11;Fort Dodge;6-3

12;Urbandale;6-3

13;Linn-Mar;6-3

14;Des Moines Roosevelt;6-3

15;Dubuque Senior;5-4

16;Indianola;6-3

CLASS 3A

Rank;Team;Rec.

1;Solon;9-0

2;Western Dubuque;9-0

3;Lewis Central;8-1

4;Sergeant Bluff-Luton;8-1

5;Norwalk;8-1

6;Cedar Rapids Xavier;8-1

7;Pella;7-2

8;Harlan;7-2

9;North Scott;8-1

10;Dallas Center-Grimes 9-1

11;Independence;9-0

12;Glenwood;7-2

13;Washington;7-2

14;Carlisle;7-2

15;Iowa City Liberty17-2

16;Oskaloosa;6-3

CLASS 2A

Rank;Team;Rec.

1;Waukon;9-0

2;Clear Lake;9-0

3;Algona;9-0

4;OABCIG;9-0

5;Waterloo Columbus;8-1

6;Benton Community;8-1

7;West Liberty;6-3

8;Green County;8-1

9;Des Moines Christian;8-1

10;PCM;7-3

11;Williamsburg;6-3

12;West Marshall;6-3

13;Tipton;6-6

14;Monticello;6-3

15;Spirit Lake;6-3

20;CLGR;5-4

CLASS 1A

Rank;Team;Rec.

1;Van Meter;9-0

2;West Branch;9-0

3;West Sioux;8-1

4;Dike-New Hartford;9-0

5;West Lyon;8-1

6;South Central Calhoun;9-0

7;Western Christian;8-1

8;Panorama;8-1

9;Treynor;9-0

10;Underwood;8-1

11;Iowa City Regina;7-2

12;Mount Ayr;7-2

13;North Linn;7-2

14;Mediapolis;8-1

18;Osage;5-4

20;Pella Christian;5-4

CLASS A

Rank;Team;Rec.

1;West Hancocl;9-0

2;MFL MarMac;9-0

3;St. Ansgar;9-0

4;North Tama;9-0

5;Grundy Center;8-1

6;Woodbury Central;8-1

7;BGM;8-1

8;Earlham;8-1

9;South O’Brien;8-1

10;Belle Plaine 7-2

11;South Winneshiek;7-2

12;Westwood;7-2

13;IKM-Manning;6-3

14;Edgewood-Colesburg;7=2

15;Tri-Center;6-3

30;Central Decatur;5-4

EIGHT-PLAYER

Rank;Team;Rec.

1;Audubon;9-1

2;Turkey Valley;9-0

3;Don Bosco;9-0

4;Remsen St, Mary’s;9-0

5;Coon Rapids-Bayard;8-1

6;Easton Valley;8-1

7;Fremont-Mills;6-1

8;CAM;7-2

9;East Mills;7-2

10;Lamoni;8-1

11;HLV;7-2

12;Harris-Lake Park;8-1

13;Gladbrook-Reinbeck;7-2

14;Midland;7-2

15;New London;7-2

16;Rockford;7-2

