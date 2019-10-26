CLASS 4A
Rank;Team;Rec.
1;Valley, WDM;9-0
2;Cedar Falls;9-0
3;Des Moines Dowling;8-1
4;Ankeny Centennial;8-1
5;Cedar Rapids Kennedy;8-1
6;Southeast Polk;7-2
7;Bettendorf;7-2
8;Cedar Rapids Prairie;6-3
9;Ankeny;6-3
10;Waukee;6-3
11;Fort Dodge;6-3
12;Urbandale;6-3
13;Linn-Mar;6-3
14;Des Moines Roosevelt;6-3
15;Dubuque Senior;5-4
16;Indianola;6-3
CLASS 3A
Rank;Team;Rec.
1;Solon;9-0
2;Western Dubuque;9-0
3;Lewis Central;8-1
4;Sergeant Bluff-Luton;8-1
5;Norwalk;8-1
6;Cedar Rapids Xavier;8-1
7;Pella;7-2
8;Harlan;7-2
9;North Scott;8-1
10;Dallas Center-Grimes 9-1
11;Independence;9-0
12;Glenwood;7-2
13;Washington;7-2
14;Carlisle;7-2
15;Iowa City Liberty17-2
16;Oskaloosa;6-3
CLASS 2A
Rank;Team;Rec.
1;Waukon;9-0
2;Clear Lake;9-0
3;Algona;9-0
4;OABCIG;9-0
5;Waterloo Columbus;8-1
6;Benton Community;8-1
7;West Liberty;6-3
8;Green County;8-1
9;Des Moines Christian;8-1
10;PCM;7-3
11;Williamsburg;6-3
12;West Marshall;6-3
13;Tipton;6-6
14;Monticello;6-3
15;Spirit Lake;6-3
20;CLGR;5-4
CLASS 1A
Rank;Team;Rec.
1;Van Meter;9-0
2;West Branch;9-0
3;West Sioux;8-1
4;Dike-New Hartford;9-0
5;West Lyon;8-1
6;South Central Calhoun;9-0
7;Western Christian;8-1
8;Panorama;8-1
9;Treynor;9-0
10;Underwood;8-1
11;Iowa City Regina;7-2
12;Mount Ayr;7-2
13;North Linn;7-2
14;Mediapolis;8-1
18;Osage;5-4
20;Pella Christian;5-4
CLASS A
Rank;Team;Rec.
1;West Hancocl;9-0
2;MFL MarMac;9-0
3;St. Ansgar;9-0
4;North Tama;9-0
5;Grundy Center;8-1
6;Woodbury Central;8-1
7;BGM;8-1
8;Earlham;8-1
9;South O’Brien;8-1
10;Belle Plaine 7-2
11;South Winneshiek;7-2
12;Westwood;7-2
13;IKM-Manning;6-3
14;Edgewood-Colesburg;7=2
15;Tri-Center;6-3
30;Central Decatur;5-4
EIGHT-PLAYER
Rank;Team;Rec.
1;Audubon;9-1
2;Turkey Valley;9-0
3;Don Bosco;9-0
4;Remsen St, Mary’s;9-0
5;Coon Rapids-Bayard;8-1
6;Easton Valley;8-1
7;Fremont-Mills;6-1
8;CAM;7-2
9;East Mills;7-2
10;Lamoni;8-1
11;HLV;7-2
12;Harris-Lake Park;8-1
13;Gladbrook-Reinbeck;7-2
14;Midland;7-2
15;New London;7-2
16;Rockford;7-2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.