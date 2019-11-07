Class 1A
No. 4 West Lyon (9-1) at No. 1 Dike-N. Hartford (9-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Dike
Head coaches: West Lyon, Jay Rozeboom (28th season). Dike-New Hartford, Don Betts (13th season).
Postseason history: West Lyon is in for the 30th time overall and 17th straight season with four state titles and three runner-up finishes. Dike-New Hartford is making its 18th appearance since consolidation with Dike High school making two additional appearances. Dike won the 1A title in 1981, while Dike-New Hartford has finished as the state runner-up five times, including last season.
First round: West Lyon blew past Osage 55-14 while Dike-New Hartford survived a scare from Panorama, 21-14.
Quick slants: This quarterfinal matchup features two teams that have put up similar numbers this season. West Lyon averages 45.4 points, D-NH 44.6. The Wildcats have allowed 10.3 points per game, the Wolverines 6.8 and both teams have held six foes to a touchdown or less with four shutouts. West Lyon has forced 24 turnovers, D-NH 30 with 20 interceptions. West Lyon averages 395.9 yards per game, D-NH 393.8. The Wildcats’ Gavin Lorenzen has returned two kickoffs and a punt for TDs. The Wolverines’ Dane Fuller has taken one kickoff and one punt to the house. West Lyon’s defense has scored three touchdowns, D-NH’s two. ... Individually, Jalyn Gramstad has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,261 yards and 14 TDs with four interceptions for West Lyon. Drew Sonnenberg has connected on 69.4 percent for 1,720 yards and 24 scores with six interceptions. D-NH’s Cade Bennett has rushed for 1,501 yards (7.7 per carry), while the Wildcats’ leading rusher is Logan Meyer with 934 yards (7.8 avg.). Lorenzen has 25 pass receptions for 434 yards and eight TDs for West Lyon. Parker Kiewiet has 35 for 835 yards and 13 TDs and Dane Fuller has 22 catches for 358 yards and five TDs for the Wolverines. — Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Class A
No. 5 Grundy Center (9-1) at No. 3 MFL MarMac (10-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Monona
Head coaches: Grundy Center, Travis Zajac (6th season). MFL Mar-Mac, Dan Anderson (5th season).
Postseason history: Grundy Center has ended a three-year playoff drought with its 12th postseason trip. The Spartans won state titles in 1984, ‘87 and ‘88. MFL Mar-Mac is in the playoffs for just the second time in school history. The Bulldogs previously reached the 2010 playoffs, and had never won a postseason game until last week.
First round: Both teams beat opponents in the first round they also defeated in the regular-season. Grundy Center surged past Belle Plaine, 28-14, while MFL rolled over South Winneshiek, 60-24.
Quick slants: MFL Mar-Mac can hurt opponents through the air and on the ground. Kutter Anderson leads a potent ground game with 1,207 yards and 14 scores. Gabe McGeough and Ethan Stubbs have combined for 993 and 17 scores. Quarterback Cedrick Drahn has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,122 yards and 13 scores. The Bulldogs also have an opportunistic defense as Stubbs has seven interceptions, and MFL has 19 interceptions as a team. ... Zach Opheim and Logan Knaack have been a nice 1-2 punch for Grundy Center’s offense. The duo has combined for 1,771 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. Knaack, the team’s quarterback, has also thrown for 982 yards and eight scores.
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
No. 7 Woodbury Central (9-1) at No. 3 N
orth Tama (10-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Traer
Head coaches: Woodbury Central, Kurt Bremer (2nd season). North Tama, Tom McDermott (16th season).
Postseason history: The Wildcats are in the playoffs for the 11th time but first since 2015. Woodbury Central won the 1A state championship in 1980. North Tama ended a five-year hiatus with back-to-back playoff appearances. The Redhawks are in the field for the 16th time and own a 2010 state title to go with a runner-up finish in 2008.
First round: Woodbury blanked Sloan (Westwood), 27-0, while North Tama edged Central Decatur, 16-6.
Quick slants: In one of the quirks of the new playoff system, Woodbury Central will need to take a three-hour bus ride (206 miles from Moville to Traer) to play in this game. The Wildcats have won nine straight since losing to Hinton (20-0) in their season-opener. Since giving up 20 points to Hinton, Woodbury Central has allowed just 37 more points and has a defensive average of 5.7 points allowed per game. Jase Manker has passed for 1,509 yards and 14 scores. Ethan Copeland is his top receiver with 32 catches for 542 yards and five scores. Northern Iowa wrestling commit Wade Mitchell is Woodbury Central’s leading rusher with 784 yards and 13 scores. In the Wildcats’ first-round win, Mitchell rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown. ... Like Woodbury Central, North Tama relies on a stout defense as the Redhawks have given up an average of just five points a game. Offensively, Noah Weber has a team-best 739 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Skyler Staker has rushed for 524 yards and six scores. Last week in their playoff opener, the Redhawks got 169 rushing yards from Zach Greiner, while Weber and Staker added 97 and 90, respectively.
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
No. 6 Earlham (9-1) at No. 2 St. Ansgar (10-
0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: St. Ansgar
Head coaches: Earlham, Chris Caskey (9th season). St. Ansgar, Drew Clevenger (19th season).
Postseason history: Earlham is in the playoffs for the 12th time. St. Ansgar is in for the 19th time after a string of 12 consecutive appearances was snapped last season. The Saints won the Class 1A state title in 2011.
First round: Earlham slugged its way past B-G-M, 50-34, while St. Ansgar outscored Edgewood-Colesburg, 52-21.
Quick slants: The under/over on passes attempted in this game may be 10. The Cardinals and Saints have combined to attempt 79 passes in 20 games. Both teams have featured backs as the Cardinals have the state’s leading rusher in Caleb Swalla and his 2,262 yards and 29 touchdowns. Last week in Earlham’s playoff opener, Swalla rushed 18 times for 180 yards and three scores. Jacob Ridgely and Alex Caskey have combined for 1,192 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, with Caskey serving as the team’s quarterback. Of Caskey’s 30 completions, eight have gone for touchdowns. Defensively, the Cardinals have forced 37 turnovers, including 23 fumble recoveries. ... St. Ansgar has passed just 23 times. Jack Sievert leads the Saints with 1,736 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. Ryan Cole went over the 1,000-yard mark last week and now has 1,033 rushing yards and 18 scores. Cole and Sievert combined for 346 yards and five rushing touchdowns in St. Ansgar’s playoff opener. Earlham must make a 180-mile trip to play in the game.
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
8-player
HLV (8-2) at No. 3 Turkey Valley (10-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Jackson Junction
Head coaches: HLV, Kevin Smith (22nd season). Turkey Valley, Mark Scott (18th season).
Postseason history: HLV is in for the 17th time and owns an all-time playoff record of 19-16. This is Turkey Valley’s 17th appearance and 10th in the last 11 seasons.
First round: HLV squeaked past Midland (Wyoming), 28-22, while Turkey Valley rolled to a 52-8 victory over Rockford.
Quick slants: HLV is led offensively by running back Marcus Kolesar (1,258 yards, 19 scores, 7.1 yards per carry). Quarterback Carson Cheney has passed for 896 yards and 14 touchdowns and is the Warriors’ second-leading rusher with 663 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensive back Ethan Kupka is among the state leaders in interceptions with nine. He has returned three of those picks for touchdowns... Turkey Valley and HLV have two common opponents, Midland and Springville. The Trojans routed Midland (52-6) and Springville (84-39), while HLV lost to Springville in week two (57-26). ... Turkey Valley quarterback Ethan Leibold had a huge first-round game as he passed for two touchdowns and rushed for four more, accounting for six of the Trojans’ seven touchdowns.
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
No. 8 Easton Valley (9-1) at No. 1 Don Bosco (10-0)When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tom Ryan Field, Gilbertville
Head coaches: Easton Valley, Tony Johnson (2nd season). Don Bosco, Colby Yoder (9th season).
Postseason history: This is Easton Valley’s second playoff appearance although the River Hawks made 14 as Preston. Don Bosco won three 8-player titles in 2013, ‘16 and ‘17) and is in for the ninth time.
First round: Easton Valley rolled past Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 55-6, while Don Bosco routed defending state champion New London, 72-12.
Quick slants: Don Bosco has not faced a team quite like Easton Valley all season. The River Hawks run a pass-heavy offense led by senior quarterback Nathan Trenkamp. Trenkamp became just the fourth quarterback in 8-player history to surpass 100 career touchdown passes in Easton Valley’s first-round victory. On the season, Trenkamp has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,525 yards and 39 touchdowns against just five interceptions. The River Hawks have three running backs with more than 440 rushing yards, led by Braydin Farrell’s 632 and 14 touchdowns. Cade Jargo is the team’s top receiver with 68 receptions for 990 yards and 15 scores. Farrell has nine touchdown catches and Logan House eight. The River Hawks have scored under 50 points just once in 10 games. Defensively, Easton Valley has forced 30 turnovers this season, 11 interceptions and 19 fumble recoveries. ... Don Bosco scored more than 70 points for the second consecutive game last week and did so even after stepping off the gas in the fourth quarter. With New London keying on star running back Thomas Even, Dons quarterback Cael Frost rushed for 127 yards and three scores and threw for 152 and three more. Even averages 16.9 yards per carry. The Don Bosco defense has picked off 17 passes to date and has not allowed more than 18 points in any game. The River Hawks average 62.8 per game.
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
