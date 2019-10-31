South Winneshiek (7-2)
at No. 3 MFL MarMac (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: MFL MarMac, Monona
- Coaches: South Winneshiek, Jason Ohrt (13th season). MFL MarMac, Dan Anderson (5th season).
- Postseason history: After missing the playoffs last season, South Winneshiek has returned for its 12 playoff appearance. The Warriors finished as high as Class 1A state runner-up in 2009. MFL MarMac is in the playoffs for just the second time in school history. The Bulldogs previously reached the 2010 playoffs, and have never won a postseason game.
- Quick slants: This game is a rematch of a Week 1 non-district contest in which MFL MarMac defeated South Winneshiek, 44-28, in Monona. The Bulldogs were paced by Kutter Anderson's 225 rushing yards and three touchdowns in that victory. South Winn quarterback Jacob Herold threw for 257 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off twice. ... South Winneshiek has returned to the playoffs through an at-large qualifying position due to the 11th-best RPI in Class A. Aside from the opening-week setback, the Warriors' only loss is to No. 2 St. Ansgar. Herold is Class A's leading passer with 2,434 yards and 21 touchdowns. Noah Tieskoetter and Cael Kuboushek have 837 and 792 receiving yards, respectively. ... MFL Mar Mac is in the midst of the best season in program history. Anderson has rushed for 1,070 yards and 14 touchdowns. Cedrick Drahn provides balance with 964 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. The Bulldogs defense has recorded 16 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.
