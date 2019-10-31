Rockford (7-2) at
No. 3 Turkey Valley (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Jackson Junction
- Head coaches: Rockford, Torian Wolf (2nd season). Turkey Valley, Mark Scott (18th season).
- Postseason history: Rockford is in for the fifth time and are coming of a state runner-up finish in 2018. This is Turkey Valley's 17th appearance and 10th in the last 11 seasons.
- Quick slants: Rockford won its final four games to push its way into the playoffs. The Warriors' two losses were to Janesville and No. 1 Don Bosco. Will Bushbaum has passed for 868 yards and rushed for 910, while Justice Jones leads the team with 14 rushing touchdowns, and he has caught 36 passes for 451 yards and seven scores. ... Turkey Valley has scored no fewer than 48 points in any of its nine games this season, and own a 72-62 win over fellow 8-man qualifier Easton Valley. The Trojans have a balanced attack with Eli Reicks and Dylan Elsbernd having rushed for 799 and 798 yards, respectively, while combining for 31 touchdowns. Quarterback Eli Leibold has thrown 15 touchdown passes and rushed for another 11.
