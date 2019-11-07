No. 7 Woodbury Central (9-1)
at No. 3 North Tama (10-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Traer
- Head coaches: Woodbury Central, Kurt Bremer (2nd season). North Tama, Tom McDermott (16th season).
- Postseason history: The Wildcats are in the playoffs for the 11th time but first since 2015. Woodbury Central won the 1A state championship in 1980. North Tama ended a five-year hiatus with back-to-back playoff appearances. The Redhawks are in the field for the 16th time and own a 2010 state title to go with a runner-up finish in 2008.
- First-round: Woodbury blanked Sloan (Westwood), 27-0, while North Tama edged Central Decatur, 16-6.
- Quick slants: In one of the quirks of the new playoff system, Woodbury Central will need to take a three-hour bus ride (206 miles from Moville to Traer) to play in this game. The Wildcats have won nine straight since losing to Hinton (20-0) in their season-opener. Since giving up 20 points to Hinton, Woodbury Central has allowed just 37 more points and has a defensive average of 5.7 points allowed per game. Jase Manker has passed for 1,509 yards and 14 scores. Ethan Copeland is his top receiver with 32 catches for 542 yards and five scores. Northern Iowa wrestling commit Wade Mitchell is Woodbury Central's leading rusher with 784 yards and 13 scores. In the Wildcats' first-round win, Mitchell rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown. ... Like Woodbury Central, North Tama relies on a stout defense as the Redhawks have given up an average of just five points a game. Offensively, Noah Weber has a team-best 739 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Skyler Staker has rushed for 524 yards and six scores. Last week in their playoff opener, the Redhawks got 169 rushing yards from Zach Greiner, while Weber and Staker added 97 and 90, respectively.
