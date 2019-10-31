No. 4 West Lyon (8-1)
at Osage (5-4)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Osage High School
- Head coaches: West Lyon, Jay Rozeboom (28th season). Osage, Matt Finn (5th season).
- Postseason history: West Lyon is in for the 30th time overall and 17th straight season with four state titles and three runner-up finishes. Osage is making its 12 appearance and second in a row.
- Quick slants: West Lyon features explosive offense, tough defense and dangerous special teams. Jalyn Gramstad has passed for 1,174 yards (59 of 95) and 12 TDs with three interceptions. Logan Meyer has rushed for 842 yards (8.0 per carry) and Gramstad has 425. Meyer also has a team-best 419 receiving yards (26.2 per catch) while Gavin Lorenzen has 21 catches for 409 yards and eight TDs along with two kickoff returns and a punt return for TDs. The Wildcats average 143 passing yards, 252.9 rushing yards and 44.2 points per game while allowing 9.9 points each game. Six opponents have managed six or fewer points. West Lyon went 1-1 against the playoff field, losing 35-28 to West Sioux, then whipping Western Christian 35-0 in the regular-season finale. ... Osage turned its season around after an 0-4 start. Three of those defeats came against playoff qualifiers Clear Lake, St. Ansgar and West Hancock. Overall, the Green Devils average 217.8 passing yards, 133.7 rushing yards and 28.1 points per game. Colin Muller is 19 of 222 for 1,946 yards passing with 22 TDs against eight interceptions. Zach Williams has 696 rushing yards (5.3 per carry). Thor Maakestad has 661 receiving yards on 31 catches with 10 TDs, and Spencer Mooberry has 32 grabs for 573 yards. Connor Tabbert (22 catches) and Nathan Havel (19) are also options in the passing game. Defensively, Osage has allowed an average of 26.0 points per game overall, but just 10.4 over the past five games.
