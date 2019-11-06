Class 1A
No. 4 West Lyon (9-1) at
No. 1 Dike-N. Hartford (9-0)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Dike
- Head coaches: West Lyon, Jay Rozeboom (28th season). Dike-New Hartford, Don Betts (13th season).
- Postseason history: West Lyon is in for the 30th time overall and 17th straight season with four state titles and three runner-up finishes. Dike-New Hartford is making its 18th appearance since consolidation with Dike High school making two additional appearances. Dike won the 1A title in 1981, while Dike-New Hartford has finished as the state runner-up five times, including last season.
- First round: West Lyon blew past Osage 55-14 while Dike-New Hartford survived a scare from Panorama, 21-14.
- Quick slants: This quarterfinal matchup features two teams that have put up similar numbers this season. West Lyon averages 45.4 points, D-NH 44.6. The Wildcats have allowed 10.3 points per game, the Wolverines 6.8 and both teams have held six foes to a touchdown or less with four shutouts. West Lyon has forced 24 turnovers, D-NH 30 with 20 interceptions. West Lyon averages 395.9 yards per game, D-NH 393.8. The Wildcats' Gavin Lorenzen has returned two kickoffs and a punt for TDs. The Wolverines' Dane Fuller has taken one kickoff and one punt to the house. West Lyon's defense has scored three touchdowns, D-NH's two. ... Individually, Jalyn Gramstad has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,261 yards and 14 TDs with four interceptions for West Lyon. Drew Sonnenberg has connected on 69.4 percent for 1,720 yards and 24 scores with six interceptions. D-NH's Cade Bennett has rushed for 1,501 yards (7.7 per carry), while the Wildcats' leading rusher is Logan Meyer with 934 yards (7.8 avg.). Lorenzen has 25 pass receptions for 434 yards and eight TDs for West Lyon. Parker Kiewiet has 35 for 835 yards and 13 TDs and Dane Fuller has 22 catches for 358 yards and five TDs for the Wolverines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.