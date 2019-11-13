8-player semifinals
No. 2 Turkey Valley (11-0)
vs. No. 1 Don Bosco (11-0)
- When: Thursday, 9 a.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Head coaches: Turkey Valley, Mark Scott (18th season). Don Bosco, Colby Yoder (9th season).
- Postseason history: Turkey Valley is making its 17th playoff appearance and 10th in the past 11 years. The last five have come as an 8-player program. ... Don Bosco is making its ninth playoff appearance, eighth in a row in 8-player and won 8-player state titles in 2013, 2016 and 2017).
- Road to the Dome: Turkey Valley blew past Rockford 52-8 and HLV 64-14. ... Don Bosco demolished New London 72-12 and Easton Valley 67-28.
- Common opponents: Both teams own early season wins over playoff qualifier Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Turkey Valley defeated the Rebels 48-14 while the Dons won 44-0. The Trojans also defeated playoff qualifier Easton Valley 72-62 during the regular season before Don Bosco eliminated the River Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. Both teams also own victories over Rockford. Don Bosco won 64-14 in the regular-season to avenge a loss in last year's playoff quarterfinals. Turkey Valley knocked out the Warriors 52-8 in the opening round of the postseason.
- Quick slants: It's rise and shine Thursday morning for this matchup between the No. 1 Dons and No. 2 Trojans. These programs have been among the best in 8-player football. In seven-plus years of 8-player, Don Bosco is 93-6 with three state titles and two runner-up finishes. In four-plus seasons, Turkey Valley is 40-11. These teams have met three previous times as 8-player programs, all in the playoffs, with the Dons winning 75-24 (2016), 74-34 (2015) and 66-0 (2014). ... Don Bosco leads 8-player football in rushing at 325.2 yards per game and ranks second in total offense at 427.9. Turkey Valley is fifth in rushing at 279.3 yards per game and seventh in total offense at 362.0. Don Bosco is the highest-scoring team in the state (64.3 points per game) while Turkey Valley is second (62.0). ... Individually, Dons quarterback Cael Frost is 47 of 81 for 1,130 yards and 27 touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed for 1,077 yards and 19 TDs, second on the team to Thomas Even's 1,742 yards and 31 scores. Lewis Havel heads a deep receiving corps with 20 catches for 480 yards and 13 TDs while six receivers have touchdown receptions of 16 yards or longer. Even has returned two punts and kickoff for TDs, and the Dons average 29.9 yards on punt runbacks. Defensively, Cade Tenold's 76 tackles are tops and include 24 solo tackles for loss, eight assisted TFLs, eight solo sacks and three sack assists. Havel, Fischer Ohrt and Dillon Welter each have five of Don Bosco's 19 interceptions and Ohrt has three of the team's 10 fumble recoveries. The defense has scored four touchdowns while allowing an average of 9.1 points per game. ... Turkey Valley quarterback Ethan Leibold is 48 of 70 for 840 yards and 20 TDs with just one interception. Dylan Elsbernd is the leading rusher with 946 yards and 18 TDs, Eli Reicks has 896 yards and 16 scores and Leibold has 419 yards and 15 rushing TDs. Elijah Nymeyer is the top receiver with 20 catches for 328 yards and eight TDs. Kannon Leuenberger's 68.5 tackles lead the Trojans and include eight solo TFLs and nine assists. Turkey Valley has 10 interceptions and 16 fumble recoveries and has allowed an average of 14.6 points per game, but only opponents (Springville, Easton Valley) have scored more than 14 against the Trojans.
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
