No. 10 Panorama (8-1) at
No. 1 Dike-N. Hartford (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Dike
- Head coaches: Panorama, Mike Kauzlarich (2nd season). Dike-New Hartford, Don Betts (13th season).
- Postseason history: It's the eighth playoff trip for Panorama and first since 2014. Dike-New Hartford is in for the 18th time since consolidation with Dike High school making two additional appearances. Dike won the 1A title in 1981, while Dike-New Hartford has finished as the state runner-up five times, including last season.
- Quick slants: The top-ranked Wolverines average 47.2 points per game while allowing just 6.0 with only three opponents scoring more than a touchdown. D-NH averages 178.8 yards rushing and 220.6 passing per game. Drew Sonnenberg has completed 71.3 percent of 122 passes for 1,515 yards and 21 TDs with six interceptions. Cade Bennett has rushed for 1,346 yards and 21 scores (8.1 yards per carry). Parker Kiewiet has 32 pass receptions for 781 yards and 12 TDs (24.4 per catch) and Dane Fuller has 20 for 320 and five TDs. Defensively, the Wolverines lead Class 1A with 20 interceptions. Fuller has six and Kiewiet and Nathan Graves four each. D-NH has 29 total takeaways. ... Panorama averages 27.7 points, 131.6 passing yards and 109.6 rushing yards per game. QB Dominic Walker has connected on 52.3 percent of 153 passes for 977 yards and 10 TDs with four interceptions. He's also the leading rusher with 312 yards and eight scores. Five players have double-digit receptions. Defensively, Panorama also has 29 takeaways -- 13 interceptions and 16 fumble recoveries. Luke South has a pair of kickoff returns for TDs. ... D-NH has two wins over playoff qualifiers. The Wolverines whipped North Linn 62-14 and Iowa City Regina 42-10. Panorama is 2-1 against teams that made the postseason, defeating Mount Ayr 14-6 and Central Decatur 37-22, but fell to Van Meter 20-0.
