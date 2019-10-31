No. 6 Independence (9-0)
at Pella (7-2)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Pella High School Stadium
- Coaches: Independence, Justin Putz (6th season). Pella, Jay McKinstrey (23rd season).
- Postseason history: It's just the fourth playoff appearance for Independence and first since 2015. The Mustangs have never won a postseason game. Pella has one of the richest playoff traditions in the state with 30 previous appearances and 12 in a row. The Dutch own a a 42-27 postseason record and three state titles (2014, 2015, 2016), along with runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2017.
- Quick slants: Independence won its first district title and raced to its first unbeaten regular season since 1973. Now a team that was 0-9 as recently as 2016 is taking aim at its first playoff victory. The Mustangs have a dual threat in quarterback Logan Schmitt, who has completed 64.7 percent of his 139 passes for 1,283 yards and 16 TDs with five interceptions and rushed for 1,349 yards and 21 TDs (7.0 yards per carry). Kaleb Lamphier has 688 rushing yards (9.4 avg) and Marcus Beatty 453. Brayden Holt and Brady Webb have 21 pass receptions each and Blake Bartz 15. That trio has a combined 10 TD catches. Defensively, Indee has 20 takeaways. ... Pella was just 2-2 at one point, but rides a five-game winning streak into Friday's matchup. Quarterback Ryan Mace has hit 49.7 percent of his 175 passes for 1,591 yards and 19 TDs with six interceptions. Aaron Downs and Nolan Clayberg have 614 and 548 rushing yards, respectively, while Logan Shetterly leads the receiving corps with 41 catches for 781 yards and 12 TDs. Kody Huisman is a terror on defense with 12 solo tackles for loss and nine assists, along with 2.5 sacks. ... Pella played a challenging schedule that featured four playoff teams. The Dutch split, defeating Dallas Center-Grimes 14-0 and Oskaloosa 35-3 while falling to Norwalk 27-9 and Carlisle 42-36.
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.