Class A
No. 5 Grundy Center (10-1) vs. No. 2 St. Ansgar (11-0)
When: Friday, 10 a.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Coaches: Grundy Center, Travis Zajac (6th season). St. Ansgar, Drew Clevenger (19th season).
Postseason history: Grundy Center is making its 12th postseason appearance and first since 2015. The Spartans won Class 1A state titles in 1984, ‘87 and ‘88. ... It’s the 19th trip to the playoffs for St. Ansgar, which is back after a rare absence last season. The Saints won the Class 1A title in 2011
Road to the Dome: St. Ansgar has steamrolled Edgewood-Colesburg, 56-21, and Earlham, 36-0. ... Grundy Center knocked out Belle Plaine, 28-14, and previously unbeaten MFL/MarMac 35-20.
Common opponents: St. Ansgar defeated Hudson 56-6 and Mason City Newman 57-0 while Grundy Center topped those two opponents by 13-7 and 42-0 margins, respectively.
Quick slants: St. Ansgar relies on a smash-mouth rushing attack that ranks second in Class A with an average of 396.7 yards per game (8.1 yards per carry). Saints quarterback Cade Duckert has attempted only 24 passes, completing 14 for 276 yards and five TDs with one interception. Jack Sievert is the leading rusher with 1,919 yards and 36 TDs (7.9 per carry), Ryan Cole has 1,115 yards and 20 scores (10.3 per carry) and Duckert has 434 yards and seven TDs (7.5 avg.). The Saints’ average of 53.7 points per game is tops in the class. Defensively, Preston Isler is the leading tackler with 60.5 stops and Mark Williams adds a big-play presence with 14 solo tackles for loss and seven sacks. Sievert has 13 solo TFLs, four assists and 6.5 sacks. Cole has four of St. Ansgar’s 15 interceptions and the Saints have recovered five fumbles. Opponents have averaged just 8.5 points against St. Ansgar with seven scoring six or fewer points. The return game is potent, especially on punt runbacks where Cole has returned two for TDs and Sam Juenger and Sievert one apiece. ... Grundy Center features features a more balanced attack, averaging 101.3 rushing yards and 215.2 passing yards per game while scoring 29.6 points each outing. Logan Knaack is 64 of 116 passing for 1,083 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions and has 710 rushing yards and 16 TDs (5.5 yards per carry). Zach Opheim is the leading rusher with 1,357 yards and 17 TDs (6.3 per carry). Nick Ascher has 29 receptions for 467 yards and six scores while Cale Hendricks (13-307-2) and Matt Jansen (17-215-0) also have double-digit catches. On defense, Jesse Mackie’s 76 tackles top the team and Wes Willis has 65 stops with 12 solo TFLs, five assists and four sacks. Knaack has five of the Spartans’ 15 interceptions and Grundy Center has recovered 12 fumbles. Overall, the Spartans have allowed just 7.9 points per game with six opponents scoring seven points or less. MFL/MarMac’s 20 points in last week’s second round matchup were the most any team has scored against Grundy Center this season.
Playoff glance
CLASS 4A
Games Friday
4 p.m. – West Des Moines Valley (11-0) vs. Bettendorf (9-2)
7 p.m. – W.D.M. Dowling (10-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1)
CLASS 3AGames today
You have free articles remaining.
5:30 p.m. – Western Dubuque (11-0) vs. Lewis Central (10-1)
8:30 p.m. – Solon (11-0) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1)
CLASS 2AGames Saturday
4 p.m. – Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0)
7 p.m. – Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3)
CLASS 1AGames Saturday
10 a.m. – Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2)
1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. West Lyon (10-1)
CLASS A
Games Friday
10 a.m. – St. Ansgar (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (10-1)
1 p.m. – West Hancock (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (10-1)
EIGHT-PLAYERGames today
9 a.m. – Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. Don Bosco (11-0)
12 p.m. – Audubon (11-1) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.