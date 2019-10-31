No. 5 Grundy Center (8-1)
at Belle Plaine (7-2)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Belle Plaine High School
- Coaches: Grundy Center, Travis Zajac (6th season). Belle Plaine, Todd Bohlen (17th season).
- Postseason history: Grundy Center has ended a three-year playoff drought with its 12th postseason trip in school history. The Spartans won state titles in 1984, 87 and 88. Belle Plaine has reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Plainsmen have won just one out of 10 playoff games.
- Quick slants: Grundy Center will be a road favorite with a No. 5 ranking, and No. 3 North Tama responsible for its lone loss. The Spartans opened their season with a 29-12 win at Belle Plaine. Quarterback Logan Knaack rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another score during that victory. ... Grundy Center ranks second to district rival North Tama in Class A defense, allowing just 5.89 points per game. Linebacker Jesse Mackie leads the Spartans with 57.5 tackles, six for loss. Wes Willis has been a force on the defensive line with 49.5 tackles, including 10 for loss. Knaack will make his playoff debut. He's passed for 815 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for another 636 yards and 13 scores. Zach Opheim leads the offense with 1,024 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Spartans are tested through a district with plenty of parity. Grundy Center capped its season with a six-point win over Hudson and a three-point win against Wapsie Valley. ... Belle Plaine is one of three teams to score multiple touchdowns against Grundy Center this season. The Plainsmen were perfect in district play with Lisbon accounting for their only other loss. Belle Plaine's offense keeps the ball on the round. Travis Straight (1,456 yards, 20 touchdowns) and Luke DeMeulenaere (937 yards, 11 touchdowns) lead the Belle Plaine rushing attack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.