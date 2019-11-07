{{featured_button_text}}
No. 5 Grundy Center (9-1)

at No. 3 MFL MarMac (10-0)

  • When: Friday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Monona
  • Coaches: Grundy Center, Travis Zajac (6th season). MFL Mar-Mac, Dan Anderson (5th season).
  • Postseason history: Grundy Center has ended a three-year playoff drought with its 12th postseason trip. The Spartans won state titles in 1984, '87 and '88. MFL Mar-Mac is in the playoffs for just the second time in school history. The Bulldogs previously reached the 2010 playoffs, and had never won a postseason game until last week.
  • First round playoffs: Both teams beat opponents in the first round they also defeated in the regular-season. Grundy Center surged past Belle Plaine, 28-14, while MFL rolled over South Winneshiek, 60-24. 

  • Quick slants:  MFL Mar-Mac can hurt opponents through the air and on the ground. Kutter Anderson leads a potent ground game with 1,207 yards and 14 scores. Gabe McGeough and Ethan Stubbs have combined for 993 and 17 scores. Quarterback Cedrick Drahn has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,122 yards and 13 scores. The Bulldogs also have an opportunistic defense as Stubbs has seven interceptions, and MFL has 19 interceptions as a team. ... Zach Opheim and Logan Knaack have been a nice 1-2 punch for Grundy Center's offense. The duo has combined for 1,771 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. Knaack, the team's quarterback, has also thrown for 982 yards and eight scores.

