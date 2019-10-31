No. 8 Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2)
at No. 2 St. Ansgar (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: St. Ansgar High School
- Coaches: St. Ansgar, Drew Clevenger (19th season). Edgewood-Colesburg, James Rochford (9th season).
- Postseason history: St. Ansgar is in the playoffs for the 19th time, after a string of 12 consecutive postseason appearances was snapped last season. The Saints won the Class 1A state title in 2011. Edgewood-Colesburg is making its sixth playoff appearance. The Vikings reached the state semifinals last season before losing to AHSTW, 39-12.
- Quick slants: This top 10 showdown marks perhaps the best opening-round matchup in Class A's playoffs. St. Ansgar is defined by physical play on both sides of the ball. The Saints lead Class A with 8.3 rushing yards per carry and 65 rushing touchdowns. Jack Sievert is the top option in the backfield with 1,490 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. Ryan Cole is on pace to become the second thousand-yard rusher with 923 yards and 16 scores. Preston Isler's 53 tackles lead a defense that has shut out its last two opponents. ... Edgewood-Colesburg lost a 28-23 battle with No. 3 MFL MarMac for the district title. North Linn is the only other team to hand the Vikings a loss by a narrow 20-16 margin. The Vikings have a balanced offense. Parker Rochford has passed for 990 yards and nine touchdowns. Keegan Hansel has 1,078 rushing yards and 15 scores.
