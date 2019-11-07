No. 8 Easton Valley (9-1) at
No. 1 Don Bosco (10-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Tom Ryan Field, Gilbertville
- Head coaches: Easton Valley, Tony Johnson (2nd season). Don Bosco, Colby Yoder (9th season).
- Postseason history: This is Easton Valley's second playoff appearance although the River Hawks made 14 as Preston. Don Bosco won three 8-player titles in 2013, '16 and '17) and is in for the ninth time.
- First-round: Easton Valley rolled past Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 55-6, while Don Bosco routed defending state champion New London, 72-12.
- Quick slants: Don Bosco has not faced a team quite like Easton Valley all season. The River Hawks run a pass-heavy offense led by senior quarterback Nathan Trenkamp. Trenkamp became just the fourth quarterback in 8-player history to surpass 100 career touchdown passes in Easton Valley's first-round victory. On the season, Trenkamp has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,525 yards and 39 touchdowns against just five interceptions. The River Hawks have three running backs with more than 440 rushing yards, led by Braydin Farrell's 632 and 14 touchdowns. Cade Jargo is the team's top receiver with 68 receptions for 990 yards and 15 scores. Farrell has nine touchdown catches and Logan House eight. The River Hawks have scored under 50 points just once in 10 games. Defensively, Easton Valley has forced 30 turnovers this season, 11 interceptions and 19 fumble recoveries. ... Don Bosco scored more than 70 points for the second consecutive game last week and did so even after stepping off the gas in the fourth quarter. With New London keying on star running back Thomas Even, Dons quarterback Cael Frost rushed for 127 yards and three scores and threw for 152 and three more. Even averages 16.9 yards per carry. The Don Bosco defense has picked off 17 passes to date and has not allowed more than 18 points in any game. The River Hawks average 62.8 per game.
