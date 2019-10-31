No. 8 Easton Valley (8-1) at
No. 10 Gladbrook-Rein. (7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Gladbrook
- Head coaches: Easton Valley, Tony Johnson. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, John Olson (19th season).
- Postseason history: This is Easton Valley's second playoff appearance although the River Hawks made 14 as Preston. Gladbrook-Reinbeck is in for the 14th time and has reached the title game four times, winning back-to-back Class A titles in 2015 and 2016.
- Quick slants: Easton Valley's only loss was a 72-62 defeat at the hands of No. 3 Turkey Valley. Nathan Trenkamp has completed 163 of 253 passes for 2,242 yards and 35 touchdowns. Cade Jargo leads the River Hawks with 60 catches for 885 yards and 14 scores. Four players have 24 or more catches, and Easton Valley has three rushers with more than 400 yards. ... After losing to No. 1 Don Bosco and No. 3 Turkey Valley to open the season, Gladbrook-Reinbeck has won its last seven games while allowing just 54 points in those games. Keagan Giesking leads the way with 1,347 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Giesking also leads the team in tackles with 37 solos and 28 assists. Eli Thede has returned two kicks and one punt for touchdowns.
