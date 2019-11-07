No. 6 Earlham (9-1) at
No. 2 St. Ansgar (10-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: St. Ansgar
- Head coaches: Earlham, Chris Caskey (9th season). St. Ansgar, Drew Clevenger (19th season).
- Postseason history: Earlham is in the playoffs for the 12th time. St. Ansgar is in for the 19th time after a string of 12 consecutive appearances was snapped last season. The Saints won the Class 1A state title in 2011.
- First-round: Earlham slugged its way past B-G-M, 50-34, while St. Ansgar outscored Edgewood-Colesburg, 52-21.
- Quick slants: The under/over on passes attempted in this game may be 10. The Cardinals and Saints have combined to attempt 79 passes in 20 games. Both teams have featured backs as the Cardinals have the state's leading rusher in Caleb Swalla and his 2,262 yards and 29 touchdowns. Last week in Earlham's playoff opener, Swalla rushed 18 times for 180 yards and three scores. Jacob Ridgely and Alex Caskey have combined for 1,192 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, with Caskey serving as the team's quarterback. Of Caskey's 30 completions, eight have gone for touchdowns. Defensively, the Cardinals have forced 37 turnovers, including 23 fumble recoveries. ... St. Ansgar has passed just 23 times. Jack Sievert leads the Saints with 1,736 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. Ryan Cole went over the 1,000-yard mark last week and now has 1,033 rushing yards and 18 scores. Cole and Sievert combined for 346 yards and five rushing touchdowns in St. Ansgar's playoff opener. Earlham must make a 180-mile trip to play in the game.
