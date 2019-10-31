New London (7-2) at
No. 1 Don Bosco (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Tom Ryan Field, Gilbertville
- Head coaches: New London, Mark McSorley. Don Bosco, Colby Yoder (9th season).
- Postseason history: New London is the defending 8-player state champion and is in for the seventh time. Don Bosco has won three 8-player titles (2013, 2016, 2017) and is in for the ninth time.
- Quick slants: New London won its final four games to earn a return trip to the playoffs. Shae Summerfield has rushed 190 times for 2,117 yards and 34 scores. New London has thrown the ball just 55 times. ... The Dons have steamrolled through the regular season with an average margin of victory of 56.4 points. Their closest game was a 44-0 season-opening win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck, which also made the 8-man field. Running back Thomas Evan has averaged 18.2 yards per carry while rushing for 1,416 yards and 25 scores. Quarterback Cael Frost has thrown for 861 yards and 20 touchdowns, and rushed for 823 yards and 15 more. Defensively, sophomore Cade Tenold leads the team with 65 tackles, including 21 for loss.
