HLV (8-2) at
No. 3 Turkey Valley (10-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Jackson Junction
- Head coaches: HLV, Kevin Smith (22nd season). Turkey Valley, Mark Scott (18th season).
- Postseason history: HLV is in for the 17th time and owns an all-time playoff record of 19-16. This is Turkey Valley's 17th appearance and 10th in the last 11 seasons.
- First-round: HLV squeaked past Midland (Wyoming), 28-22, while Turkey Valley rolled to a 52-8 victory over Rockford.
- Quick slants: HLV is led offensively by running back Marcus Kolesar (1,258 yards, 19 scores, 7.1 yards per carry). Quarterback Carson Cheney has passed for 896 yards and 14 touchdowns and is the Warriors' second-leading rusher with 663 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensive back Ethan Kupka is among the state leaders in interceptions with nine. He has returned three of those picks for touchdowns... Turkey Valley and HLV have two common opponents, Midland and Springville. The Trojans routed Midland (52-6) and Springville (84-39), while HLV lost to Springville in week two (57-26). ... Turkey Valley quarterback Ethan Leibold had a huge first-round game as he passed for two touchdowns and rushed for four more, accounting for six of the Trojans' seven touchdowns.
