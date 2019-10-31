Central Decatur (5-4)
at North Tama (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: North Tama High School
- Coaches: Central Decatur, Jon Pedersen (15th season). North Tama, Tom McDermott (16th season).
- Postseason history: Central Decatur is making its fifth playoff appearance, first since 2014. The Cardinals have never advanced past the quarterfinal round. North Tama has ended a five-year hiatus with back-to-back playoff appearances. The Redhawks are in the field for the 16th time, and own a 2010 state title to go with a runner-up finish in 2008.
- Quick slants: District champion North Tama will be hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2012. The Redhawks have been guided by Class A's top-ranked scoring defense (allowing just 4.89 points per game) along with an offense that produced a pair of late go-ahead touchdowns to remain perfect. Zach Greiner, Skyler Staker, Ryan McLean and Luke Pennell each have over 40 tackles to lead the North Tama defense. Staker has shared reps at quarterback with Gabe Kopriva. Both the QB options have combined to rush for nine touchdowns and average 7 yards per carry. Noah Weber leads North Tama's ground attack with 96 carries for 642 yards and 12 scores. Tate Payne has been a clutch leading receiver with five touchdown receptions. ... Central Decatur didn't win a single game outside of its district, but has won all five district contests to reach the postseason. After managing a timeshare at quarterback throughout the season, senior Cole Pedersen took over the reps in the Cardinals' regular-season finale against Wayne, rushing for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Pedersen has passed for 742 yards and rushed for 1,164 this season. Hayden Leymaster is the Cardinals' top receiver with 46 catches for 618 yards and nine touchdowns. Matthew Boothe and Leymaster each have five interceptions on defense.
