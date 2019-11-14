4 p.m. – West Des Moines Valley (11-0) vs. Bettendorf (9-2)
7 p.m. – W.D.M. Dowling (10-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1)
Western Dubuque 48, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 14
Solon 43, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36
4 p.m. – Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0)
7 p.m. – Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3)
10 a.m. – Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2)
1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. West Lyon (10-1)
10 a.m. – St. Ansgar (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (10-1)
1 p.m. – West Hancock (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (10-1)
Don Bosco 50, Turkey Valley 6
Audubon 39, St. Mary's Remsen 28
