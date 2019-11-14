Clip art football

CLASS 4A

Games today

4 p.m. – West Des Moines Valley (11-0) vs. Bettendorf (9-2)

7 p.m. – W.D.M. Dowling (10-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1)

CLASS 3A

Thursday's results

Western Dubuque 48, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 14

Solon 43, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36

CLASS 2A

Games Saturday

4 p.m. – Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0)

7 p.m. – Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3)

CLASS 1A

Games Saturday

10 a.m. – Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2)

1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. West Lyon (10-1)

CLASS A

Games today

10 a.m. – St. Ansgar (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (10-1)

1 p.m. – West Hancock (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (10-1)

EIGHT-PLAYER

Thursday's results

Don Bosco 50, Turkey Valley 6

Audubon 39, St. Mary's Remsen 28

