Games Friday
(All games 7 p.m.)
CLASS 4A
Bracket A
Southeast Polk (4-5) at Ankeny Centennial (9-0)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2) at Johnston (7-2)
Bracket B
Ankeny (5-4) at W.D.M. Valley
Fort Dodge (7-2) vs. W.D.M. Dowling (7-2) at D.M. East
Bracket C
Indianola (6-3) at Cedar Falls (9-0)
Urbandale (6-3) at Waukee (7-2)
Bracket D
Cedar Rapid, Kennedy (6-3) at Iowa City West (8-1)
Pleasant Valley (5-4) at Bettendorf (8-1)
CLASS 3A
Bracket A
Sioux City (7-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
Spencer (7-2) at Norwalk (6-3)
Bracket B
Carroll (6-3) at Lewis Central (9-0)
Harlan (7-2) at Oskaloosa (8-1)
Bracket C
Pella (8-1) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0)
Clear Creek-Amana (8-1) at Decorah (7-2)
Bracket D
Western Dubuque (7-2) at Solon (9-0)
Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1) at North Scott (8-1)
CLASS 2A
Bracket A
Kuemper Catholic (5-4) at PCM, Monroe (9-0)
West Marshall (7-2) at Williamsburg (6-3)
Bracket B
Spirit Lake (7-2) at BH/RV (8-1)
OABCIG (7-2) at Southeast Valley (7-2)
Bracket C
Union (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)
Algona (8-1) at Crestwood (6-3)
Bracket D
Greene County (8-1) at Benton Community (8-1)
Chariton (8-1) at West Liberty (6-3)
CLASS 1A
Bracket A
West Lyon (7-2) at South Central Calhoun (9-0)
Treynor (8-1) at West Sioux (8-1)
Bracket B
Mediapolis (8-1) at Bellevue (9-0)
Pella Christian (6-3) at Wilton (8-1)
Bracket C
Mount Ayr (7-2) at Interstate 35 (9-0)
South Hamilton (7-2) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
Bracket D
Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-2) at Van Meter (9-0)
West Branch (8-1) at Osage (7-2)
CLASS A
Bracket A
Lynnville-Sully (7-2) at Hudson (9-0)
Highland (7-2) at Durant (7-2)
Bracket B
Wapsie Valley (7-2) at Algona Garrigan (9-0)
BGM (8-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (8-1)
Bracket C
Akron-Westfield (7-2) at Westwood (8-1)
West Hancock (7-2) at Hinton (8-1)
Bracket D
Alta-Aurelia (7-2) at AHSTW (9-0)
North Tama (8-1) at Mason City Newman (7-2)
8-PLAYER
Bracket A
Midland (9-1) at Iowa Valley (9-0)
New London (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)
Bracket B
Northwood-Kensett (8-1) at Ar-We-Va (9-0)
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Southeast Warren (10-0)
Bracket C
Stanton (7-2) at Exira-EHK (8-1)
Lenox (7-2) at Fremont-Mills (8-1)
Bracket D
Rockford (8-1) at Turkey Valley (8-1)
Central City (8-1) at Don Bosco (8-1)
