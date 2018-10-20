Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

Games Friday

(All games 7 p.m.)

CLASS 4A

Bracket A

Southeast Polk (4-5) at Ankeny Centennial (9-0)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2) at Johnston (7-2)

Bracket B

Ankeny (5-4) at W.D.M. Valley

Fort Dodge (7-2) vs. W.D.M. Dowling (7-2) at D.M. East

Bracket C

Indianola (6-3) at Cedar Falls (9-0)

Urbandale (6-3) at Waukee (7-2)

Bracket D

Cedar Rapid, Kennedy (6-3) at Iowa City West (8-1)

Pleasant Valley (5-4) at Bettendorf (8-1)

CLASS 3A

Bracket A

Sioux City (7-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)

Spencer (7-2) at Norwalk (6-3)

Bracket B

Carroll (6-3) at Lewis Central (9-0)

Harlan (7-2) at Oskaloosa (8-1)

Bracket C

Pella (8-1) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0)

Clear Creek-Amana (8-1) at Decorah (7-2)

Bracket D

Western Dubuque (7-2) at Solon (9-0)

Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1) at North Scott (8-1)

CLASS 2A

Bracket A

Kuemper Catholic (5-4) at PCM, Monroe (9-0)

West Marshall (7-2) at Williamsburg (6-3)

Bracket B

Spirit Lake (7-2) at BH/RV (8-1)

OABCIG (7-2) at Southeast Valley (7-2)

Bracket C

Union (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)

Algona (8-1) at Crestwood (6-3)

Bracket D

Greene County (8-1) at Benton Community (8-1)

Chariton (8-1) at West Liberty (6-3)

CLASS 1A

Bracket A

West Lyon (7-2) at South Central Calhoun (9-0)

Treynor (8-1) at West Sioux (8-1)

Bracket B

Mediapolis (8-1) at Bellevue (9-0)

Pella Christian (6-3) at Wilton (8-1)

Bracket C

Mount Ayr (7-2) at Interstate 35 (9-0)

South Hamilton (7-2) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)

Bracket D

Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-2) at Van Meter (9-0)

West Branch (8-1) at Osage (7-2)

CLASS A

Bracket A

Lynnville-Sully (7-2) at Hudson (9-0)

Highland (7-2) at Durant (7-2)

Bracket B

Wapsie Valley (7-2) at Algona Garrigan (9-0)

BGM (8-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (8-1)

Bracket C

Akron-Westfield (7-2) at Westwood (8-1)

West Hancock (7-2) at Hinton (8-1)

Bracket D

Alta-Aurelia (7-2) at AHSTW (9-0)

North Tama (8-1) at Mason City Newman (7-2)

8-PLAYER

Bracket A

Midland (9-1) at Iowa Valley (9-0)

New London (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)

Bracket B

Northwood-Kensett (8-1) at Ar-We-Va (9-0)

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Southeast Warren (10-0)

Bracket C

Stanton (7-2) at Exira-EHK (8-1)

Lenox (7-2) at Fremont-Mills (8-1)

Bracket D

Rockford (8-1) at Turkey Valley (8-1)

Central City (8-1) at Don Bosco (8-1)

