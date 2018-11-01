Quarterfinals
(All games Friday at 7 p.m.)
CLASS 4A
Bracket A
Southeast Polk (5-5) at Johnston (8-2)
Bracket B
W.D.M. Dowling (8-2) at W.D.M. Valley (10-0)
Bracket C
Waukee (8-2) at Cedar Falls (10-0)
Bracket D
Bettendorf (9-1) at Iowa City West (9-1)
CLASS 3A
Bracket A
Spencer (8-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)
Bracket B
Harlan (8-2) at Lewis Central (10-0)
Bracket C
Decorah (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0)
Bracket D
Western Dubuque (8-2) at North Scott (9-1)
CLASS 2A
Bracket A
Williamsburg (7-3) at PCM, Monroe (10-0)
Bracket B
Southeast Valley (8-2) at BH/RV (9-1) (at Hull)
Bracket C
Algona (9-1) at Waukon (9-1)
Bracket D
West Liberty (7-3) at Benton Community (9-1)
CLASS 1A
Bracket A
West Sioux (9-1) at South Central Calhoun (10-0)
Bracket B
Pella Christian (7-3) at Bellevue (10-0)
Bracket C
Dike-New Hartford (10-0) at Interstate 35 (10-0)
Bracket D
West Branch (9-1) at Van Meter (10-0)
CLASS A
Bracket A
Highland (8-2) at Hudson (10-0)
Bracket B
Edgewood-Colesburg (9-1) at Algona Garrigan (10-0)
Bracket C
West Hancock (8-2) at Akron-Westfield (8-2)
Bracket D
Mason City Newman (8-2) at AHSTW (10-0)
8-PLAYER
Bracket A
New London (9-1) at Iowa Valley (10-0)
Bracket B
Southeast Warren (11-0) at Ar-We-Va (10-0)
Bracket C
Fremont-Mills (9-1) at Exira-EHK (9-1)
Bracket D
Rockford (9-1) at Don Bosco (9-1)
