First round
(All games Friday, 7 p.m.)
CLASS 4A
Bracket A
No. 16 Indianola (6-3) at No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (9-0)
No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3) at No. 10 Waukee (6-3)
Bracket B
No. 15 Dubuque Senior (5-4) at No. 2 Cedar Falls (9-0)
No. 7 Bettendorf (7-2) at No. 13 Linn-Mar (6-3)
Bracket C
No. 12 Urbandale (6-3) at No. 4 Ankeny Centennial (8-1)
No. 11 Fort Dodge (6-3) at No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1)
Bracket D
No. 14 Des Moines Roosevelt (6-3) at No. 3 West Des Moines Dowling (8-1)
No. 9 Ankeny (6-3) at No. 6 Southeast Polk (7-2)
CLASS 3A
Bracket A
No. 15 Iowa City Liberty (7-2) at No. 1 Solon (9-0)
No. 11 Independence (9-0) at No. 7 Pella (7-2)
Bracket B
No. 13 Washington (7-2) at No. 2 Western Dubuque (9-0)
No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) at No. 9 North Scott (8-1)
Bracket C
No. 14 Carlisle (7-2) at No. 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1)
No. 12 Glenwood (7-2) at No. 5 Norwalk (8-1)
Bracket D
No. 16 Oskaloosa (6-3) at No. 3 Lewis Central (8-1)
No. 8 Harlan (7-2) at No. 10 Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1)
CLASS 2A
Bracket A
No. 13 Tipton (6-3) at No. 1 Waukon (9-0)
No. 14 Monticello (6-3) at No. 7 West Liberty (6-3)
Bracket B
No. 15 Spirit Lake (6-3) at No. 2 Clear Lake (9-0)
No. 5 Waterloo Columbus (8-1) at No. 11 Williamsburg (6-3)
Bracket C
No. 20 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-4) at No. 3 Algona (9-0)
No. 8 Greene County (8-1) at No. 9 Des Moines Christian (8-1)
Bracket D
No. 12 West Marshall (6-3) at No. 4 Ida Grove OABCIG (9-0)
No. 10 Monroe PCM (7-2) at No. 6 Benton Community (8-1)
CLASS 1A
Bracket A
No. 20 Pella Christian (5-4) at No. 1 Van Meter (9-0)
No. 12 Mount Ayr (7-2) at No. 6 South Central Calhoun (9-0)
Bracket B
No. 13 North Linn (7-2) at No. 2 West Branch (9-0)
No. 11 Iowa City Regina (7-2) at No. 15 Mediapolis (8-1)
Bracket C
No. 8 Panorama (8-1) at No. 4 Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
No. 5 West Lyon (8-1) at No. 18 Osage (5-4)
Bracket D
No. 10 Underwood (8-1) at No. 3 West Sioux (8-1)
No. 7 Western Christian (8-1) at No. 9 Treynor (9-0)
CLASS A
Bracket A
No. 13 IKM-Manning (6-3) at No. 1 West Hancock (9-0)
No. 15 Tri-Center (6-3) at No. 9 South O’Brien (8-1)
Bracket B
No. 11 South Winneshiek (7-2) at No. 2 MFL MarMac (9-0)
No. 5 Grundy Center (8-1) at No. 10 Belle Plaine (7-2)
Bracket C
No. 30 Central Decatur (5-4) at No. 4 North Tama (9-0)
No. 12 Westwood (7-2) at No. 6 Woodbury Central (8-1)
Bracket D
No. 14 Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2) at No. 3 St. Ansgar (9-0)
No. 7 BGM (8-1) at No. 8 Earlham (8-1)
8-PLAYER
Bracket A
No. 12 Harris-Lake Park (8-1) at No. 1 Audubon (9-1)
No. 8 Anita CAM (7-2) at No. 10 Lamoni (8-1)
Bracket B
No. 16 Rockford (7-2) at No. 2 Turkey Valley (9-0)
No. 14 Midland (7-2) at No. 11 HLV (7-2)
Bracket C
No. 9 East Mills (7-2) at No. 4 Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0)
No. 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1) at No. 7 Fremont-Mills (6-1)
Bracket D
No. 15 New London (7-2) at No. 3 Don Bosco (9-0)
No. 6 Easton Valley (8-1) at No. 13 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2)
