4 p.m. – West Des Moines Valley (11-0) vs. Bettendorf (9-2)
7 p.m. – W.D.M. Dowling (10-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1)
5:30 p.m. – Western Dubuque (11-0) vs. Lewis Central (10-1)
8:30 p.m. – Solon (11-0) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1)
4 p.m. – Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0)
7 p.m. – Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3)
10 a.m. – Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2)
1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. West Lyon (10-1)
10 a.m. – St. Ansgar (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (10-1)
1 p.m. – West Hancock (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (10-1)
9 a.m. – Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. Don Bosco (11-0)
12 p.m. – Audubon (11-1) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0)
110819bp-cf-bettendorf-1
110819bp-cf-bettendorf-2
110819bp-cf-bettendorf-3
110819bp-cf-bettendorf-4
110819bp-cf-bettendorf-5
110819bp-don-bosco-easton-valley-1
110819bp-don-bosco-easton-valley-2
110819bp-don-bosco-easton-valley-3
110819bp-don-bosco-easton-valley-4
110819bp-don-bosco-easton-valley-5
Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.