PREP PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
PREP PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

Prep football: Playoff pairings and first-round results

  • Updated
Class 5A

Pod 1

Johnston (4-5) at Southeast Polk (8-1)

Linn-Mar (7-2) at West Des Moines Dowling (6-3)

Pod 2

Dubuque Senior (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-0)

Urbandale (7-2) at Iowa City High (8-1)

Pod 3

Ankeny Centennial (4-5) at West Des Moines Valley (7-2)

Cedar Falls (6-3) at Pleasant Valley (7-2)

Pod 4

Bettendorf (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2)

Waukee Northwest (5-4) at Ankeny (7-2)

Class 4A

Pod 1

Decorah (6-3) at North Scott (9-0)

Clear Creek-Amana (6-3) at Winterset (7-2)

Pod 2

Burlington (7-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1)

Norwalk (6-3) at Webster City (7-2)

Pod 3

Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) at Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1)

Fort Dodge (7-2) at Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)

Pod 4

Carlisle (5-4) at Indianola (8-1)

Spencer (7-2) at Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7-2)

Class 3A

Pod 1

Sioux Center (5-4) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (9-0)

Algona (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2)

Pod 2

Hampton-Dumont/CAL (5-4) at Humboldt (9-0)

Independence (8-1) at Benton Community (8-1)

Pod 3

Ballard (5-4) at Harlan (9-0)

ADM (7-2) at Nevada (8-1)

Pod 4

Grinnell (6-3) at West Delaware (8-1)

Davenport Assumption (6-3) at Solon (9-0)

Class 2A

Pod 1

Spirit Lake (7-2) at West Lyon (7-2)

Clear Lake (6-3) at Central Lyon/George Little Rock (6-3)

Pod 2

Iowa Falls-Alden (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-1)

OABCIG (8-1) at Greene County (8-1)

Pod 3

PCM (5-4) at Williamsburg (6-3)

Mid-Prairie (6-3) at West Marshall (8-1)

Pod 4

Camanche (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)

North Fayette-Valley (8-1) at Monticello (7-2)

Class 1A

Pod 1

Western Christian (4-5) at Underwood (9-0)

Ridge View (6-3) at West Sioux (8-1)

Pod 2

ACGC (8-1) at South Central Calhoun (8-1)

Woodward-Granger (6-3) at Van Meter (9-0)

Pod 3

Pella Christian (8-1) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)

Columbus Catholic (7-2) at Sigourney-Keota (9-0)

Pod 4

West Branch (7-2) at Dyersville Beckman (9-0)

MFL Mar Mac (7-2) at Iowa City Regina (9-0)

Class A

Pod 1

South O’Brien (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0)

North Butler (8-1) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)

Pod 2

Southwest Valley (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)

Logan-Magnolia (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-2)

Pod 3

Earlham (6-3) at Grundy Center (8-1)

North Tama (7-2) at Lynnville-Sully (8-1)

Pod 4

Wapsie Valley (7-2) at North Linn (9-0)

East Buchanan (8-1) at Lisbon (8-1)

8-Player

Pod 1

Kingsley-Pierson (5-4) at St. Mary’s (9-0)

Graettinger-Terrill/R-A (8-1) at Don Bosco (7-2)

Pod 2

English Valleys (7-1) at Easton Valley (9-0)

Kee (8-1) at Turkey Valley (9-0)

Pod 3

WACO (9-0) at Martensdale-St. Mary’s (7-2)

Audubon (8-1) at Montezuma (10-0)

Pod 4

Fremont-Mills (6-3) at CAM (9-0)

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Lenox (9-0)

Scoreboard

First round results

Class 2A

Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7

West Lyon 42, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 8

Waukon 38, West Liberty 24

Monticello 41, Union 35

Williamsburg 40, Clarke 0

West Marshall 42, Centerville 0

Greene County 55, Roland-Story 14

Central Lyon 38, Esterville-Lincoln Central 23

OABCCIG 56, Red Oak 0

Clear Lake 41, Unity Christian 28

North Fayette-Valley 29, New Hampton 28

Camanche 35. Dubuque Wahlert 20

Mid-Prairie 35, Northeast 28

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Davis County 25

PCM 14, Clarinda 13

Class 1A

West Sioux 57, West Monona 7

South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13

Dike-New Hartford 49, Eagle Grove 0

Dyersville Beckman 42, South Hardin 6

Iowa City Regina 41, Cascade 19

Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant 8

Van Meter 77, Pleasantville 14

Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley 3

Western Christian 21, Carroll Kuemper 7

Woodward-Granger 7, Interstate 35 0

MFL Mar-Mac 18, Denver 13

Columbus 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

West Branch 35, Cardinal 6

Pella Christian 42, Mediapolis 21

ACGC 40, South Hamilton 22

Ridge View 14, Treynor 0

Class A

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70, Tri-Center 54

West Hancock 43, Alta-Aurelia 7

Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8

North Linn 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16

Lisbon 30, Bellevue 27

Lynnville-Sully 40, Highland 15

Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20

Woodbury Central 46, AHSTW 12

South O’Brien 21, IKM-Manning 7

North Butler 12, Starmont 0

Wapsie Valley 28, Alburnett 6

East Buchanan 44, Mason City Newman 29

North Tama 23, Wapello 20

Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0

Southwest Valley 53, Ogden 22

Logan-Magnolia 42, Le Mars Gehlen 14

8-Player

Turkey Valley 54, Springville 12

CAM 66, East Mills 0

St. Mary’s 48, Exira-EHK 12

Kingsley-Pierson 30, Harris-Lake Park 13

Don Bosco 54, Tripoli 12

Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8

WACO 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36

Montezuma 36, New Lonon 34

Martensdale-St. Mary’s 74,  BGM 52

Lenox 52, Lamoni 8

Kee 50, Northwood-Kensett 45

Audubon 55, Stanton 20

Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8

GTRA 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28

English Valleys 36, Southeast Warren 15

Fremont-Mills 68, Baxter 38

