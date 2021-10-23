Prep football: Playoff pairings and first-round results

Class 5A
Pod 1
Johnston (4-5) at Southeast Polk (8-1)
Linn-Mar (7-2) at West Des Moines Dowling (6-3)
Pod 2
Dubuque Senior (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-0)
Urbandale (7-2) at Iowa City High (8-1)
Pod 3
Ankeny Centennial (4-5) at West Des Moines Valley (7-2)
Cedar Falls (6-3) at Pleasant Valley (7-2)
Pod 4
Bettendorf (5-4) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-2)
Waukee Northwest (5-4) at Ankeny (7-2)
Class 4A
Pod 1
Decorah (6-3) at North Scott (9-0)
Clear Creek-Amana (6-3) at Winterset (7-2)
Pod 2
Burlington (7-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1)
Norwalk (6-3) at Webster City (7-2)
Pod 3
Cedar Rapids Washington (5-4) at Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1)
Fort Dodge (7-2) at Bondurant-Farrar (8-1)
Pod 4
Carlisle (5-4) at Indianola (8-1)
Spencer (7-2) at Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7-2)
Class 3A
Pod 1
Sioux Center (5-4) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (9-0)
Algona (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2)
Pod 2
Hampton-Dumont/CAL (5-4) at Humboldt (9-0)
Independence (8-1) at Benton Community (8-1)
Pod 3
Ballard (5-4) at Harlan (9-0)
ADM (7-2) at Nevada (8-1)
Pod 4
Grinnell (6-3) at West Delaware (8-1)
Davenport Assumption (6-3) at Solon (9-0)
Class 2A
Pod 1
Spirit Lake (7-2) at West Lyon (7-2)
Clear Lake (6-3) at Central Lyon/George Little Rock (6-3)
Pod 2
Iowa Falls-Alden (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-1)
OABCIG (8-1) at Greene County (8-1)
Pod 3
PCM (5-4) at Williamsburg (6-3)
Mid-Prairie (6-3) at West Marshall (8-1)
Pod 4
Camanche (6-3) at Waukon (8-1)
North Fayette-Valley (8-1) at Monticello (7-2)
Class 1A
Pod 1
Western Christian (4-5) at Underwood (9-0)
Ridge View (6-3) at West Sioux (8-1)
Pod 2
ACGC (8-1) at South Central Calhoun (8-1)
Woodward-Granger (6-3) at Van Meter (9-0)
Pod 3
Pella Christian (8-1) at Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
Columbus Catholic (7-2) at Sigourney-Keota (9-0)
Pod 4
West Branch (7-2) at Dyersville Beckman (9-0)
MFL Mar Mac (7-2) at Iowa City Regina (9-0)
Class A
Pod 1
South O’Brien (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0)
North Butler (8-1) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)
Pod 2
Southwest Valley (7-2) at Woodbury Central (8-1)
Logan-Magnolia (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-2)
Pod 3
Earlham (6-3) at Grundy Center (8-1)
North Tama (7-2) at Lynnville-Sully (8-1)
Pod 4
Wapsie Valley (7-2) at North Linn (9-0)
East Buchanan (8-1) at Lisbon (8-1)
8-Player
Pod 1
Kingsley-Pierson (5-4) at St. Mary’s (9-0)
Graettinger-Terrill/R-A (8-1) at Don Bosco (7-2)
Pod 2
English Valleys (7-1) at Easton Valley (9-0)
Kee (8-1) at Turkey Valley (9-0)
Pod 3
WACO (9-0) at Martensdale-St. Mary’s (7-2)
Audubon (8-1) at Montezuma (10-0)
Pod 4
Fremont-Mills (6-3) at CAM (9-0)
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Lenox (9-0)
Scoreboard
First round results
Class 2A
Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7
West Lyon 42, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 8
Waukon 38, West Liberty 24
Monticello 41, Union 35
Williamsburg 40, Clarke 0
West Marshall 42, Centerville 0
Greene County 55, Roland-Story 14
Central Lyon 38, Esterville-Lincoln Central 23
OABCCIG 56, Red Oak 0
Clear Lake 41, Unity Christian 28
North Fayette-Valley 29, New Hampton 28
Camanche 35. Dubuque Wahlert 20
Mid-Prairie 35, Northeast 28
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Davis County 25
PCM 14, Clarinda 13
Class 1A
West Sioux 57, West Monona 7
South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13
Dike-New Hartford 49, Eagle Grove 0
Dyersville Beckman 42, South Hardin 6
Iowa City Regina 41, Cascade 19
Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant 8
Van Meter 77, Pleasantville 14
Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley 3
Western Christian 21, Carroll Kuemper 7
Woodward-Granger 7, Interstate 35 0
MFL Mar-Mac 18, Denver 13
Columbus 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
West Branch 35, Cardinal 6
Pella Christian 42, Mediapolis 21
ACGC 40, South Hamilton 22
Ridge View 14, Treynor 0
Class A
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70, Tri-Center 54
West Hancock 43, Alta-Aurelia 7
Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8
North Linn 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16
Lisbon 30, Bellevue 27
Lynnville-Sully 40, Highland 15
Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20
Woodbury Central 46, AHSTW 12
South O’Brien 21, IKM-Manning 7
North Butler 12, Starmont 0
Wapsie Valley 28, Alburnett 6
East Buchanan 44, Mason City Newman 29
North Tama 23, Wapello 20
Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0
Southwest Valley 53, Ogden 22
Logan-Magnolia 42, Le Mars Gehlen 14
8-Player
Turkey Valley 54, Springville 12
CAM 66, East Mills 0
St. Mary’s 48, Exira-EHK 12
Kingsley-Pierson 30, Harris-Lake Park 13
Don Bosco 54, Tripoli 12
Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8
WACO 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36
Montezuma 36, New Lonon 34
Martensdale-St. Mary’s 74, BGM 52
Lenox 52, Lamoni 8
Kee 50, Northwood-Kensett 45
Audubon 55, Stanton 20
Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8
GTRA 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28
English Valleys 36, Southeast Warren 15
Fremont-Mills 68, Baxter 38