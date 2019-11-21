Clip art football

Finals

Thursday’s results8-playerDon Bosco 35, Audubon 19

Class AWest Hancock 21, Grundy Center 17

Class 3AWestern Dubuque 37, Solon 17

GAMES TODAYClass 1AVan Meter (12-0) vs. West Lyon (10-1), 10 a.m.

Class 2AWaukon (12-0) vs. OABCIG (12-0), 1 p.m.

Class 4AWest Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (11-1), 7 p.m.

