Finals
Thursday’s results8-playerDon Bosco 35, Audubon 19
Class AWest Hancock 21, Grundy Center 17
Class 3AWestern Dubuque 37, Solon 17
GAMES TODAYClass 1AVan Meter (12-0) vs. West Lyon (10-1), 10 a.m.
Class 2AWaukon (12-0) vs. OABCIG (12-0), 1 p.m.
Class 4AWest Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (11-1), 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.