Quarterfinals

GAMES FRIDAY

(All games 7 p.m.)

Class 4A

Waukee (7-3) at West Des Moines Valley (10-0)

Bettendorf (8-2) at Cedar Falls (10-0)

Urbandale (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1)

Ankeny (7-3) at West Des Moines Dowling (9-1)

Class 3A

Pella (8-2) at Solon (10-0)

North Scott (9-1) at Western Dubuque (10-0)

Norwalk (9-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)

Dallas Center-Grimes 9-1) at Lewis Central (9-1)

Class 2A

West Liberty (7-3) at Waukon (10-0)

Williamsburg (7-3) at Clear Lake (10-0)

Green County (9-1) at Algona (10-0)

Monroe PCM (7-3) at OABCIG (10-0)

Class 1A

South Central Calhoun (10-0) at Van Meter (10-0)

Iowa City Regina (8-2) at West Branch (10-0)

West Lyon (9-1) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)

Treynor (10-0) at West Sioux (9-1)

Class A

South O’Brien (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)

Grundy Center (9-1) at MFL MarMac (10-0)

Woodbury Central (9-1) at North Tama (10-0)

Earlham (9-1) at St. Ansgar (10-0)

8-player

Anita CAM (8-2) at Audubon (10-1)

HLV (8-2) at Turkey Valley (10-0)

Fremont-Mills (7-1) at Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0)

Easton Valley (9-1) at Don Bosco (10-0)

