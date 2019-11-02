Quarterfinals
GAMES FRIDAY
(All games 7 p.m.)
Class 4A
Waukee (7-3) at West Des Moines Valley (10-0)
Bettendorf (8-2) at Cedar Falls (10-0)
Urbandale (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1)
Ankeny (7-3) at West Des Moines Dowling (9-1)
Class 3A
Pella (8-2) at Solon (10-0)
North Scott (9-1) at Western Dubuque (10-0)
Norwalk (9-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)
Dallas Center-Grimes 9-1) at Lewis Central (9-1)
Class 2A
West Liberty (7-3) at Waukon (10-0)
Williamsburg (7-3) at Clear Lake (10-0)
Green County (9-1) at Algona (10-0)
Monroe PCM (7-3) at OABCIG (10-0)
Class 1A
South Central Calhoun (10-0) at Van Meter (10-0)
Iowa City Regina (8-2) at West Branch (10-0)
West Lyon (9-1) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)
Treynor (10-0) at West Sioux (9-1)
Class A
South O’Brien (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)
Grundy Center (9-1) at MFL MarMac (10-0)
Woodbury Central (9-1) at North Tama (10-0)
Earlham (9-1) at St. Ansgar (10-0)
8-player
Anita CAM (8-2) at Audubon (10-1)
HLV (8-2) at Turkey Valley (10-0)
Fremont-Mills (7-1) at Remsen St. Mary’s (10-0)
Easton Valley (9-1) at Don Bosco (10-0)
