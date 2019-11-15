Semifinals
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Grundy Center 23, St. Ansgar 21
West Hancock 49, Woodbury Central 20
Class 4A
West Des Moines Valley 35, Bettendorf 7
W.D.M. Dowling 42, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6
GAMES SATURDAY
Class 2A
4 p.m. – Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0)
7 p.m. – Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3)
Class 1A
10 a.m. – Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2)
1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. West Lyon (10-1)
Finals
GAMES THURSDAY
8-player
Audubon (12-1) vs. Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.
Class A
Grundy Center (11-1) vs. West Hancock (12-0), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Solon (12-0) vs. Western Dubuque (12-0)
GAMES FRIDAY
Class 1A
Van Meter (12-0)/Iowa City Regina (10-2) vs. West Sioux (11-1)/West Lyon (10-1), 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Waukon (12-0)/Williamsburg (9-3) vs. Algona (12-0)/OABCIG (12-0), 1 p.m.
Class 4A
West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (11-1), 7 p.m.
