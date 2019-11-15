Clip art football

Semifinals

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Grundy Center 23, St. Ansgar 21

West Hancock 49, Woodbury Central 20

Class 4A

West Des Moines Valley 35, Bettendorf 7

W.D.M. Dowling 42, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6

GAMES SATURDAY

Class 2A

4 p.m. – Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0)

7 p.m. – Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3)

Class 1A

10 a.m. – Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2)

1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. West Lyon (10-1)

Finals

GAMES THURSDAY

8-player

Audubon (12-1) vs. Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.

Class A

Grundy Center (11-1) vs. West Hancock (12-0), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Solon (12-0) vs. Western Dubuque (12-0)

GAMES FRIDAY

Class 1A

Van Meter (12-0)/Iowa City Regina (10-2) vs. West Sioux (11-1)/West Lyon (10-1), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Waukon (12-0)/Williamsburg (9-3) vs. Algona (12-0)/OABCIG (12-0), 1 p.m.

Class 4A

West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (11-1), 7 p.m.

