Semifinals
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
8-player
Rockford 52, SE Warren 19
New London 60, Fremont-Mills 54, OT
Class 3A
5:30 p.m. – West. Dubuque (9-2) vs. Sgt. Bluff-Luton (10-1)
8:15 p.m. – Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) vs. Lewis Central (11-0)
GAMES TODAY
Class A
10 a.m. – West Hancock (9-2) vs. Hudson (11-0)
1 p.m. – Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1) vs. AHSTW (11-0)
Class 4A
4 p.m. – West Des Moines Dowling (9-2) vs. Bettendorf (10-1)
7 p.m. – SE Polk (6-5) vs. Cedar Falls (11-0)
GAMES SATURDAY
Class 1A
10 a.m. – Pella Christian (8-3) vs. Dike-New Hartford (11-0)
1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0)
Class 2A
4 p.m. – Waukon (10-1) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-1)
7 p.m. – West Liberty (8-3) vs. PCM (11-0)
Championships
GAMES THURSDAY, NOV. 15
8-player
Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1), 10 a.m.
Class A
Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY, NOV. 16
Class 1A
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
