Semifinals

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

8-player

Rockford 52, SE Warren 19

New London 60, Fremont-Mills 54, OT

Class 3A

5:30 p.m. – West. Dubuque (9-2) vs. Sgt. Bluff-Luton (10-1)

8:15 p.m. – Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) vs. Lewis Central (11-0)

GAMES TODAY

Class A

10 a.m. – West Hancock (9-2) vs. Hudson (11-0)

1 p.m. – Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1) vs. AHSTW (11-0)

Class 4A

4 p.m. – West Des Moines Dowling (9-2) vs. Bettendorf (10-1)

7 p.m. – SE Polk (6-5) vs. Cedar Falls (11-0)

GAMES SATURDAY

Class 1A

10 a.m. – Pella Christian (8-3) vs. Dike-New Hartford (11-0)

1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0)

Class 2A

4 p.m. – Waukon (10-1) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-1)

7 p.m. – West Liberty (8-3) vs. PCM (11-0)

Championships

GAMES THURSDAY, NOV. 15

8-player

Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1), 10 a.m.

Class A

Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY, NOV. 16

Class 1A

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

