Prep football playoff capsules

Class 1A
No. 10 Columbus (8-1) at
No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Sigourney High School
- Road to the quarterfinals: Columbus beat Osage (42-35), beat Mediapolis (32-20). S-K beat Cardinal (49-0), beat Dyersville-Beckman (35-14).
- Playoff history: Columbus is in for the 13th time. The Sailors have won state titles in 1976, 1986 and 2004. Sigourney-Keota has won state titles in 1995, 2001 and 2005 and is making its 26th appearance.
- Last meeting: The Sailors beat the Cobras, 31-21 in the Class 2A state semifinals in 2004.
- Game notes: Both teams have played and beaten Mediapolis. Sigourney-Keota beat the Bulldogs, 31-14, on Oct. 2. The Cobras run the single-wing offense and have attempted only 54 passes. However, S-K has completed 36 of those with a 20.2 yard per reception average and 13 of the completions have went for touchdowns. Sam Sieren leads the Cobras’ run attack. He has 1,281 yards and 21 scores. Cade Molyneux has thrown for 478 yards and rushed for 566.
- Quoting Columbus head coach Brad Schmit:
On the matchup, “It is a tough prep because of what they run. Nobody runs it anymore and they have a lot of success in doing what they do. They have some players and are coached well. At the end of the day you have to continue to do the things that have gotten you to this point, but at the same time it adds a different feel to it because of what they do on offense.”
Class A
No. 8 Wapsie Valley (8-1) at
No. 3 Iowa City Regina (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Regina High School
- Road to the quarterfinals: Wapsie Valley bet Mason City Newman (20-7) and Lisbon (15-8). Regina has beaten Wapello (42-0) and Alburnett (28-7)
- Playoff history: This is Wapsie Valley’s 31st playoff appearance and the Warriors have won titles in 1986, 1987, 1997, 2007 and 2012. Regina is in for the 17th time and have won titles in 2005, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015.
- Last meeting: First
- Game notes: Both teams have played and beaten Lisbon. The Regals beat the Lions, 56-26, on Sept. 25. Regina quarterback Ashton Cook has passed for 2,046 yards and 21 touchdowns, while Thea Kolle has rushed 133 times for 1,147 yards and 24 scores. Alec Wick has 51 catches for 986 yards and 14 touchdowns.
No. 1 Grundy Center (9-0) at
No. 5 West Hancock (9-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Britt
- Road to the quarterfinals: Grundy Center has beaten Ogden (48-6) and Nodaway Valley (40-0). West Hancock has beaten Madrid (57-14) and H-M-S (56-18).
- Playoff history: Grundy Center is in for the 13th time. The Spartans were state runner-ups last year, but have won state titles in 1984, 1987 and 1988. West Hancock is in for the 24th time and have won titles in 1996 and 2019.
- Last meeting: This is a rematch of last year’s Class A state title game won by West Hancock, 21-17.
- Game notes: These two teams have combined for 701 rushes and 6,052 rushing yards and 92 rushing touchdowns. The Eagles have passed just 26 times all season, while Spartan quarterback Logan Knaack has thrown for 762 yards and 12 scores.
8-player
No. 1 Don Bosco (8-0) at
Janesville (9-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Janesville
- Road to the quarterfinals: Don Bosco has beaten AGWSR (68-20) and Tripoli (44-38). Janesville has beaten Kee (62-26) and New London (66-22).
- Playoff history: Don Bosco is in for the 10th time and the defending champs are searching for their fifth title since 2013. Janesville is in for the 11th time, all since 2006, and back in after a two-year absence.
- Last meeting: Don Bosco won in the regular season last year, 62-7.
- Game notes: Two-high powered offense will collide Friday night. Janesville has scored 62 or more points in its last five games, while the Dons have averaged 61.6 points a game in its last five. Don Bosco has rushed for 3,081 yards compared to the Wildcats’ 2,947. Janesville, however, has passed for nearly twice as many yards as the Dons, 1,526 to 816.
Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
