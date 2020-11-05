Prep football playoff capsules

Class 1A

No. 10 Columbus (8-1) at

No. 3 Sigourney-Keota (9-0)

On the matchup, “It is a tough prep because of what they run. Nobody runs it anymore and they have a lot of success in doing what they do. They have some players and are coached well. At the end of the day you have to continue to do the things that have gotten you to this point, but at the same time it adds a different feel to it because of what they do on offense.”