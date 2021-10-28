Prep football playoff capsules

Class 5A
Cedar Falls (6-3) at
No. 8 Pleasant Valley (7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: 604 Belmont Rd, Bettendorf, IA
- Playoff history: Cedar Falls is in for the 32nd time and the Tigers have played in six state championship games. Pleasant Valley is in for the 26th time. The Spartans were champs in 1985.
- Last meeting: The two teams have met, twice. PV won 26-7, in 2013, and the Tigers won a year earlier, 28-21.
- Quick hitter: Pleasant Valley lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie and Linn Mar in weeks one and three, and now have won six straight. The Spartans like to run the ball. To date, PV has run the ball 407 times for 2,688 yards and 32 scores. It has thrown it only 48 times. Quarterback Caden McDermott is the Spartans’ leading rusher with 864 yards and 12 scores.
Class 4A
CR Washington (5-4) at
No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Waverly
- Playoff history: This is the 26th appearance for the Warriors. The Go-Hawks are in for the 24th time and won titles in 1990 and 1992
- Last meeting: First
- Quick hitter: Washington won its first two games and then lost four in a row before closing the season with wins over Newton, Oskaloosa and Pella to make the field. Reid Ortiz has passed for 933 yards and nine scores for Washington, but has also thrown 13 interceptions. Watts McBride leads the team with 526 rushing yards.
Class 3A
Independence (8-1) at
Benton Community (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Van Horne
- Last Meeting: Benton won 35-14 in 2017
- Playoff history: This is Independence’s sixth trip and third consecutive. Benton is in for the 11th time and first since 2019.
- Quick hitter: Two the state’s leading rushers will battle in Independence’s Marcus Beatty, and the Bobcats’ Jacob Brecht. Beatty leads Class 3A with 1,931 yards. He has also scored 21 rushing touchdowns. Brecht has 1,336 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Class 1A
No. 7 Pella Christian (8-1) at
No. 5 Dike-New Hartford (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Dike
- Last meeting: Dike-New Hartford won in the 2018 state semifinals, 34-21.
- Playoff history: This is the 14th straight and 14th appearance in the playoffs for Pella Christian. This is the Wolverines 19th trip to state and, 22nd counting separate appearances by Dike and New Hartford.
- Quick hitter: Eagle quarterback Isaac Kacmarynski is the do-it-all guy for Pella Christian. Kacmayrnski, a junior has rushed for 895 yards and 16 scores, and he has passed for 1,425 and 18 touchdowns.
Columbus Catholic (7-2) at
No. 3 Sigourney-Ketoa (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Sigourney
- Playoff history: This is the 14th appearance for the Sailors who have three state titles to their resume – 1976, 1986 and 2004. The Cobras are in for the 23rd time and also have three titles – 1995, 2001 and 2005.
- Quick hitter: This is a rematch of a state quarterfinal last year won in Sigourney by the Cobras, 35-32. Cade Molyneux has rushed for 1,751 yards and 24 scores for S-K. Carter Gallagher has passed for 1,583 yards and 21 scores for Columbus, while also rushing for 628. Caleb Holthaus and Caden Hartz have 730 and 629 yards receiving, respectively, for the Sailors.
Class A
No. 7 North Butler (8-1) at
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Hartley
- Last meeting: First.
- Playoff history: The Bearcats are in for the fourth time, first since 2012. The program made 14 combined, seven each as separate schools (Greene and Allison-Bristow). H-M-S is in for the 10th time and second straight.
- Quick Hitter: This game will pit North Butler’s stout defense against the strong running of the Hawks’ Connor Dodd. Dodd has rushed for 1,375 yards and 20 scores.
No. 8 East Buchanan (8-1) at
No. 5 Lisbon (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Lisbon
- Last meeting: East Buc won 13-6 in 2017.
- Playoff history: This is No. 19 for the Bucs, first since 2017. The Lions are making their 20th appearance and second straight. Lisbon won the Class A title in 2011.
- Quick hitter: The Buccaneers’ Adam Hackett needs just five yards to go over 1,500 for the season. Lisbon uses multiple backs with Jamien Moore and Max Kohl each over the 600-yard mark.
Earlham (6-3) at
No. 4 Grundy Center
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Grundy Center
- Playoff history: Earlham is in for the 13th time. The Spartans have been state runner-ups each of the last two season. This is Grundy Center’s 14th overall trip and the Spartans own three titles (1984, 87 and 88).
- Quick hitter: The Cardinals have thrown the ball just 36 times this season. Max Vandever and Darrell Matchem have each rushed for more than 800 yards.
North Tama (7-2) at
Lynnville-Sully (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Lynnville
- Playoff history: North Tama, the 2010 Class A state champions are in for the 17th time. The Hawks are in for the 15th time, first since 2018.
- Quick hitter: Lynnville-Sully and North Tama will operate differently. The Hawks have rushed the ball 288 more times than they have passed it led by Corder Noun Harder’s 1,267 rushing yards. Gabe Kopriva has passed for more than 2,000 yards for the Redhawks.
Wapsie Valley (7-2) at
No. 2 North Linn (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Troy Mills
- Playoff history: The Warriors own five state titles (1986, 87, 1997, 2007 and 2012) and this is their 32nd trip to the playoffs. The Lynx are in for the 10th time.
- Quick hitter: Wapsie Valley’s Holten Robinson rushed for almost 200 yards in the Warriors’ playoff opening win. Both teams now own wins over Alburnett.
8-player
Graettinger-Terril (8-1) at
Don Bosco ((7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Gilbertville
- Last meeting: First
- Playoff history: GTRA is in for the 15th time combing Greattinger, GT and GTRA Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayshire) appearances. The Dons are in for the 11th time, all since 2011 and have won four titles in that time span.
- Quick hitter: Both teams have beaten Gladbrook-Reinbeck. This is the second long road trip for GTRA. One week after traversing 180 miles to Gladbrook, the Titans will bus 188 miles to Gilbertville.
Kee High (8-1) at
No. 7 Turkey Valley (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Jackson Junction
- Playoff history: This is the 11th appearance, first since 2014 for the Hawks. Turkey Valley has made 17 prior appearances.
- Quick hitter: Damon Weber leads Kee with 1,463 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns. He has also rushed for 579 yards and nine scores. Turkey Valley’s Marcus Herold is 34 yards short of 1,000 for the season.
Capsules compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
