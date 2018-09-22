OELWEIN -- Waterloo Columbus is riding high on confidence.
It showed Friday as the Sailors rolled to a 54-0 victory in their Class 2A, District 4 opener at Oelwein. Columbus led 33-0 at halftime as it improved to 4-1 overall.
"We are really confident as a team right now," Sailors quarterback Parker Westhoff said. "We're playing that way and you can see it on the field."
It was Columbus' third consecutive game with 45-plus points. The Sailors have now scored 150 points during a three-game win streak following their only loss of the season, 14-0, to Class A's top-ranked Hudson.
Ray Seidel ran for 111 of Columbus' 251 rushing yards, with two of his 17 carries going for touchdowns. The Sailors also passed for 194 yards as Westhoff was 13 of 23 for 171 yards and two scores.
"We've been waiting for that offensive output that we put forth last weekend," Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. "We knew we were capable of doing it. We had a lot of guys who made plays -- (Ben) Sinnott, (Donald) Patnode, (Kobe) Nobis, Westhoff, Seidel making plays and the offensive line blocking.
"And our defense, they got back on track this week."
Columbus turned three Oelwein first-half turnovers -- two interceptions and a fumble -- into 19 points. The Sailors ended with three interceptions -- one each by Tristan Wright, Sinnott and Seidel.
"Once we run the ball, our offense really gets going, and tonight our defense was making plays all over the field," Westhoff said. "And our special teams were really good tonight, too."
Columbus got off to a relatively slow start as Oelwein drove into Sailor territory before it was forced to punt. The Sailors drove inside the Huskies' 15 before losing a fumble.
Columbus then broke through, taking advantage of a short punt that set the Sailors up at the Oelwein 25. A 17-yard screen pass to Nobis set up a two-yard Seidel touchdown and Columbus scored the next four times it touched the ball.
Westhoff threw touchdown passes to Sinnott and Nobis while Seidel and added a 30-yard scoring run that made it 27-0.
The Sailors' other first-half touchdown came on a spectacular play by Kaden Ludwig, who stripped the ball from an Oelwein punt returner and landed in the end zone for the score.
"Our confidence is high right now. This team knows we have the potential to be solid every time we come out and it is a great feeling," Schmit said.
