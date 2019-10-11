WATERLOO -- As captains gathered at midfield prior to Friday night’s showdown between the No. 1 and 2 teams in Class 2A’s RPI, the challenge Waterloo Columbus faced came into focus.
Top-ranked Waukon is big, physical and equipped with a defense that makes its opposition earn everything it gets.
A Waterloo Columbus program that had won its first six games for the first time since 1988 showcased pure resilience with a trio of red zone stops to open Friday’s test against the Indians.
Waukon (7-0, 3-0 district), however, placed momentum in its favor when Tanner Mitchell recovered a blocked punt at the 4-yard line prior to halftime of a 20-7 victory for the outright district lead.
“We’re pretty solid up front,” Waukon coach Chad Beermann said, assessing a defense that held Columbus to 85 rushing yards and 35 passing with a fumble recovery and interception. “They’ve got some skilled kids, but our kids were able to get them on the ground. We’ve always tackled pretty well, and that was one thing we were able to do. Then we covered just well enough.”
Offensively, Dawson Baures scored his first of two touchdown runs from four yards out after Waukon’s blocked punt with 1:08 left in what had been a scoreless first half. Waukon previously saw drives end at the 9, goal line and 19-yard line before Baures broke through.
“We realized that once we got in the red zone it wasn’t just going to be there for us, we had to punch it in,” Baures said. “Then we started to buckle down.”
Columbus (6-1, 2-1) often used its speed up front to deliver key stops with its back to the wall early in the game.
“You keep them out of the end zone, that’s an accomplishment in itself -- especially to stop them down tight like that where they have a ton of success,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said.
Waukon, however, took control in the second half.
Quarterback Creed Welch scrambled for a 14-yard, fourth-down completion to Braden Hemann, leading to Welch’s five-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the third quarter. The Indians then extended their lead to 20-0 after moving the ball 45 yards on seven plays following an interception by Lincoln Snitker early in the fourth quarter.
A Columbus offense that managed just two long rushes -- one ending in a lost fumble -- finally broke through on the ensuing kickoff.
Ray Seidel returned the kick 55 yards to the Waukon 25. A 17-yard pass from Carter Gallagher to Ben Sinnott advanced the ball, before Seidel scored from two yards out.
The Sailors received another spark when Alex Feldmann recovered a lateral on the ensuing possession, but Waukon’s defense recorded a quick three-and-out as the Indians resumed control.
Baures led Waukon’s offense with 24 rushes for 77 yards, and Ethan O’Neill added 60 yards on eight rushes. Welch completed eight passes for 134 yards.
High snaps, dropped passes and Waukon’s pressure all proved problematic for a Columbus offense that often struggled to create manageable second and third downs on this chilly and windy evening.
“You can’t make mistakes against good teams, and unfortunately, we made a few too many tonight,” Schmit said. “You’ve got to execute. You can’t get behind the sticks. You’re looking at second-and-11, and with the wind howling like it was tonight, the passing game was tough.”
Despite the loss, this measuring stick game has provided inspiration for Columbus’ players moving forward.
“We played head-to-head with the best team in the state,” said Columbus’ Sinnott, a leader on the defensive line and in the receiving corps. “We’ve just got to work on how to respond. It kind of humbles you. We’re going to go our hardest next week.”
Added Schmit, “Nothing is broke. We just need to clean up some mistakes here and there, and continue to have good practices throughout the week. Sometimes a loss isn’t the worst thing in the world. We played hard, we fought. Waukon is better than good. We’re going to continue to have intensity and focus in our preparation moving forward.”
