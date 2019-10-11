WATERLOO -- Once, twice and three times members of No. 5 Waterloo Columbus’ defense answered the bell with their backs to the wall Friday night in a district showdown with Class 2A’s top-ranked Waukon.
A blocked punt, however, prevented the Sailors from escaping with a clean slate.
Waukon’s Tanner Mitchell recovered the blocked punt on Columbus’ 4-yard line with 1:08 left in the first half. Running back Dawson Baures then took a direct snap around end on the next play as the Indians took an 8-0 lead into intermission.
Waukon has advanced the football into the red zone on all four of its first-half drives. The Sailors’ came up with a stop on the 9-yard line following an incomplete pass on the first series.
Waukon reached the goal line on its second possession before Baures was met by Ben Sinnott and Ray Seidel on back-to-back tackles at the line to keep the game scoreless. The Indians’ third trip to the red zone then ended with a fumble recovered by Caleb Vesley at the 9-yard line.
Baures has rushed for 44 yards on 12 carries, while Waukon’s Ethan O’Neill has 36 rushing yards on four attempts. The Indians have been held to 64-yards through the air on 4 of 9 passing.
Columbus hasn’t advanced the ball past Waukon’s 45, where running back Seidel lost possession after a 30-yard run. Seidel has 56-yards on seven carries. The Sailors have been held to 15 passing yards on six attempts through the air.
Waukon;0;8; — 8
Columbus;0;0; — 0
Wau — Dawson Baures 4 run (Lincoln Snitker run)
