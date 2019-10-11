CEDAR FALLS -- Cael Loecher only played two quarters.
But that’s all he needed to turn in another magical performance.
The standout senior quarterback continued his assault on the Cedar Falls record book with another superb performance Friday night.
Loecher connected on his first seven throws and fired four first-half touchdown passes as the Class 4A No. 2 Tigers rolled to a 48-17 win over Waterloo West at the UNI-Dome.
“I felt good tonight – we had a great week of practice,” Loecher said. “The ball was feeling good coming off my hand, and the receivers were running great routes and getting open. Our line gave me enough time to find those guys. Everything was clicking for us.”
Cedar Falls improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in district play. The Wahawks, plagued by mistakes after an impressive opening drive, fell to 3-4, 0-3.
Loecher passed for 229 yards in the first two quarters as he broke school records for career completions and yards.
“Cael had a great performance,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “He hasn’t been as sharp maybe as he wanted to be the last couple of weeks, but he really locked in well tonight. He spread the ball around to different kids who made some nice catches. And our offensive line did a great job of giving Cael time and protecting him.”
Loecher fired a pinpoint pass downfield to hit Daniel Hutchins on a 65-yard score early in the game. He followed by drilling an 11-yard TD strike to Ben Sernett in the corner of the end zone.
Loecher then connected on his best throw of the night, lofting a perfect ball that tight end Jacob Remmert snagged in the end zone for a 22-yard TD. He added a 13-yard scoring pass to Ryan Ostrich just before halftime.
“I had to go back and look at a few things – I think I was being a little too hard on myself,” Loecher said. “Tonight, I just went out there and played with confidence. I threw the ball like I know how to and I had some fun. I have some good receivers who I love throwing to.”
The Tigers extended their regular-season winning streak to 22 games.
You have free articles remaining.
Loecher went 5-for-5 on the game’s opening drive that was capped by Ostrich’s two-yard scoring plunge.
West came back with an impressive drive, marching from its own 23-yard line to the Cedar Falls 5 with an effective mix of passing and running plays.
The Wahawks had second-and-goal at the Tiger 5 before running back Isaac Tolbert fumbled and West recovered after a short loss. West eventually settled for a Jaxson Hoppes field goal to draw within 7-3 late in the first quarter.
Loecher’s long TD pass to Hutchins followed on the next play from scrimmage before a bad punt snap by West led to a three-yard scoring run by Cedar Falls running back Jaeger Borcherding.
It was all Tigers after that. They led 48-3 at halftime before playing their backups in the second half.
“We just made too many mistakes and you can’t afford to do that against a great team like Cedar Falls,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “They capitalized on our mistakes and it just kind of snowballed after that. We continued to hurt ourselves.”
Loecher finished 13-of-17 passing. He sat out the second half with his team comfortably in control.
“Loecher impressed me,” Moore said. “He can throw the ball, plus he can scramble and make plays.”
The Tigers held Tolbert to just 53 yards rushing, well below his average. Wahawks quarterback Carter Maske passed for 136 yards.
“We’ve had a tough stretch of games, so it was nice to have a performance like this,” Brad Remmert said. “Offensively, we executed really well. And our defense made some good adjustments. We needed a game like this – all of our kids got out there on the field and that was great to see.”
West struck for its first touchdown when Nate Ewell powered into the end zone on a two-yard run early in the third quarter.
“This will test our team’s character,” Moore said. “We need to regroup and learn from our mistakes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.