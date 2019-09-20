HUDSON -- The final horn sounded and a cannon from the Iowa National Guard offered a jolting boom at the conclusion of Friday night's Homecoming football game in Hudson.
By the time that unanticipated blast was fired, a large crowd of fans from Traer to Hudson were already in shock.
North Tama quarterback Skyler Staker and his top receiver Tayten Payne were in tears. Redhawks head coach Tom McDermott and Hudson head coach Justin Brekke were both in disbelief.
A North Tama passing attack that spent the entire night searching for a connection came up with a stunning big play when it mattered the most to steal an 8-6 victory from defending Class A state champion Hudson with 19 seconds remaining.
Under familiar pressure, Staker heaved the ball as far as he could. Payne came up with a one-on-one jump ball and broke a tackle to complete North Tama’s 61-yard, go-ahead touchdown.
Staker looked at Payne in the huddle prior to the game-changing play and said, “I’m giving you a chance, so prove that you’re worthy of it.”
Payne did just that.
“It was just hard work and dedication, always staying focused, never giving up,” Payne related.
Added Staker, “I just had to give our best receiver a chance. That was what I was looking for was a big play. I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked. I started crying right away.”
It was a stinging loss for a Hudson team (1-3, 1-1 district) that has just begun to get healthy.
“That’s really tough to swallow,” Brekke said. “We told them it could come down to one play and knew they had the ability to get the ball up in the air. They’ve got the playmakers to make that play. Credit to them, they made it when it counted.”
The loss came despite the lift Hudson received from two-way starter Ethan Fulcher. The senior all-stater made an immediate impact at middle linebacker and running back in his season debut -- breaking four tackles for a 38-yard gain on his second carry and finishing with 129 yards on 19 rushes.
Hudson’s defense was also superb. The Pirates outgained North Tama (4-0, 2-0) 167-20 yards on the ground and generated a 12-3 advantage in first downs. North Tama had completed just five of 14 passes prior to the miraculous touchdown.
“Hudson, their line is just tremendous,” North Tama’s McDermott said. “They manhandled us on both sides of the ball. We were fortunate to come out with that. They’re a different ball team with Fulcher in there and (Aiden) Zook, and Fulcher was outstanding.”
It was a game of missed opportunities for Hudson.
After quarterback Payton Stuart’s 16-yard run set up his one-yard touchdown plunge for the only score of the first half, the Pirates failed to score on their final three trips into the red zone. North Tama also blocked two punts and came up with two interceptions in the second half.
“We’re physical,” Staker said, assessing his team’s defense. “We love each other, we play for each other and we hit hard. We tend to bend but we don't break. ... We stayed tough. We know what we can do and we do it.”
Staker left the field with cramping prior to returning for the crucial go-ahead series. A North Tama team that often struggled on this night found a way to remain perfect.
“We had guys that were cramping and tired,” McDermott said. “They just stepped up. Different guys at different times made the plays. They’ve done that all year and a lot of them did that the last couple years. I’m still not sure how we won that game.”
This loss may end up eliminating Hudson from the playoffs. The state no longer gives multiple teams that finish tied atop a district an automatic playoff berth, meaning the Pirates would have to win out and receive help to advance through either the RPI formula or a district title that didn’t include a tie with North Tama.
No three-loss teams reached Class A's playoff field last season.
“I challenged our guys to keep fighting,” Brekke said. “We’re going to fight to make this the best season we possibly can, and we’re going to fight our butts off to be 6-3.”
McDermott saw enough of Hudson Friday to know they’ll be a force over the final five weeks.
“They showed tonight they’re a heck of a ball team and they’re going to be tough for anyone to beat the rest of the way out,” he said.
