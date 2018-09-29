HUDSON — Hudson running back Christian Seres landed jab after jab, mixing in some stiff arms and quick jukes while consistently fighting for extra yardage Friday night against St. Ansgar.
It wasn’t until his 32nd carry that the field finally opened up for Seres, as he sprinted 38 yards after breaking a tackle to deliver Hudson’s knockout blow in a non-district battle of teams leading their respective divisions.
Similar to last year’s state semifinal in the UNI-Dome when Seres rushed for 215 yards and three scores, Hudson’s running back was again a difference-maker with 225 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, leading the top-ranked Pirates to a 27-12 victory in this rematch.
“He loves these kind of games,” Hudson coach Justin Brekke said. “When he’s meeting the tackler, you can’t tell who is initiating the contact. That’s what he likes.
“We told him to be the guy that nobody wants to tackle and that’s his goal.”
Ethan Fulcher added physical runs of 11, 14 and 10 yards for Hudson, finishing with 37 yards and a touchdown on five carries, while Trey Jochumsen scored on a sweep from three yards out. Hudson (6-0, 3-0) has now won its last 17 regular-season games.
“It didn’t matter who was running the ball, the holes were huge,” Seres said. “It was all our line this game — good team effort.”
No. 8 St. Ansgar (4-2, 3-0) used a 29-yard counter run from Ryan Cole, followed by a 17-yard, fourth-down conversion from Ryan Kramer to Ethan Kirchgatter to advance the ball into the Hudson red zone late in the second quarter. The Saints cut their deficit to 7-6 when Kramer capped that drive with a fourth-down, four-yard, play-action pass to Adam Williams 16 seconds prior to halftime.
Despite Hudson running 36 plays to St. Ansgar’s 22 in the first half — including a lengthy opening drive in which a dropped pass forced the Pirates to settle for a missed field goal — the hosts continued to pound away at the Saints’ defense.
“They earned that drive,” Brekke said, addressing St. Ansgar’s late first-half touchdown. “We knew every yard was going to have to be earned. It felt like we were out there for forever, but we could deal with that. We were worried about the edges a little bit and they were pounding us up the middle. We knew that we could handle that.
“We just kept chipping away at them. At halftime we said that we don’t have to change anything, we’ve just got to do it better. That was for both sides of the ball.”
Hudson’s defense swarmed to the ball throughout the second half, while the Pirates’ offense scored three consecutive touchdowns to put the game away. Seres appeared to only get stronger as this contest progressed.
“The experience from last year has caught on to this year,” Seres said. “I definitely think I’m better at breaking tackles, stiff-arming and using jukes to my advantage.
“We knew they were pounding it, we knew we could pound it. We just knew that we had to bring it. We were bringing it.”
St. Ansgar’s Kramer passed for 82 yards with Kirchgatter scoring the Saints’ final touchdown on a 39-yard post route as part of his 61-yard receiving game. Cole led a balanced Saint rushing attack with 60 yards and Jack Sievert added 41.
“Hudson has got a very nice team,” St. Ansgar coach Drew Clevenger said. “Their kids are physical and they obviously are well-coached.
“It was fun for us to come over here and compete. I thought our kids gave a great effort. We made a few mistakes, but you’ve got to give credit to the Hudson kids.”
As Clevenger looks for continued growth from his team that starts three sophomores on the line, he credited Seres as a force to reckon with on this night.
“He’s a handful,” Clevenger said. “There were some times where we just hit him and melted off. We knew coming in that we needed 11 hats to the ball and I don’t fault our effort.”
Hudson took sole possession of District 7 Friday after North Tama defeated Grundy Center, 34-26. The Pirates own a head-to-head overtime win over the one-loss Redhawks, but still have games against one-loss Grundy Center and Wapsie Valley remaining.
“We love this stuff,” Brekke said of the upcoming tests. “This is why we do it. Every night is going to be like this.”
Hudson 27, St. Ansgar 12
St. Ansgar 0 6 0 6 — 12
Hudson 0 7 12 8 — 27
Hud — Trey Jochumsen 3 run (Austin Appleton kick)
SA — Adam Williams 4 pass from Collin Kramer (kick failed)
Hud — Christian Seres 4 run (kick failed)
Hud — Ethan Fulcher 5 run (kick failed)
Hud — Seres 2 run (Seres run)
SA — Kirchgatter 39 pass from Kramer (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
SA Hud.
First downs 10 18
Rushes-yards 35-135 43-278
Comp-att-int 10-18-0 5-10-0
Passing yards 82 37
Punts-avg 4-28.5 1-32
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 1-10 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
HUDSON — Christian Seres 34-225, Jacob Murray 5-37, Trey Jochumsen 2-10, Jacob Murray 1-8, Joe Culham 1-minus 2.
ST. ANSGAR — Jack Sievert 11-41, Ryan Cole 10-60, Carter Salz 8-21, Ethan Kirchgatter 4-8, Collin Kramer 2-5.
Passing
HUDSON — Murray 5-10-0, 37 yards.
ST. ANSGAR — Kramer 10-18-0, 82 yards.
Receiving
HUDSON — Fulcher 7-28, Seres 1-9, Payton Stuart 1-0.
ST. ANSGAR — Kirchgatter 4-61, Cole 3-6, Sievert 1-7, Salz 1-4, Adam Williams 1-4.
