GILBERTVILLE -- Don Bosco’s Tom Ryan Field had the look of a playoff venue Friday night.
Rows of folding chairs filled the backs of each end zone, and fans surrounded the 80-yard field for a much-anticipated district opener.
In the end, top-ranked Don Bosco’s toughness was revealed.
A hard-hitting Dons’ defense set the tone, while quarterback Cael Frost was among the veteran playmakers who shined on offense during a convincing 64-14 win over Rockford in a rematch of a playoff game the Warriors won en route to a state finals appearance a season ago.
“Obviously that was a key game that we wanted to play on the schedule, but this is just another step to winning a state title, and that’s our goal,” Frost said.
Don Bosco’s junior quarterback finished with four passing touchdowns and 219 yards through the air, while also rushing for 96 yards and three scores on 19 carries.
“He’s grown up,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said, assessing Frost’s leadership. “He throws a good ball and he can run and pass. They’re keying on (all-state running back) Thomas Even a lot so it opens the door for Cael.”
This game was a physical brawl at the start.
Rockford (2-1) answered Don Bosco’s first touchdown with a 13-play, 59-yard drive capped by Justice Jones’ 10-yard run. But Cade Tenold and Even were among the players on Don Bosco’s defense who took control of the game in the second quarter with a series of powerful tackles.
Don Bosco (3-0) often took advantage of short fields from fourth-down stops and Frost’s cast of veteran playmakers delivered quick scores for a Dons team that pulled away with the final 32 points of the first half.
Dons' senior wideout Lewis Havel beat coverage deep for a 50-yard touchdown reception as part of his two-score game. Fellow senior Fischer Ohrt scored after Frost rolled out and found him on a 47-yard play, and Even added an explosive 28-yard touchdown reception in the second half.
“We got punched in the gut and had to fight our way out,” Yoder said, addressing his team’s response to Rockford’s lengthy game-tying drive. “It shows a making of a team. They’re together. Rockford is a solid football team so I like where we’re at.”
In total, Rockford was held to 121 yards rushing on 43 carries and completed just 10 of 24 passes for 107 yards with three interceptions. The Warriors’ second touchdown came on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Even later flipped field position when he pinned Rockford deep with a punt, and Cedric Yoder broke through for a safety tackle on the following play as Don Bosco quickly regained control.
“Our defense all around is a pretty talented group of kids that just like to fly around and hit guys,” Colby Yoder said. “It was fun to watch them tonight.”
When asked about the key to getting separation from Rockford on this night, Frost responded, “Belief in ourselves and confidence. We knew that we were the better team, and no matter what we’ve just got to stay together and keep pushing.”
