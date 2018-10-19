IOWA CITY -- It was a game Dike-New Hartford circled on the calendar long before the season began.
Friday, the top-ranked Wolverines put an exclamation mark on a perfect regular season with a dominating, 56-28 win over Iowa City Regina to claim the Class 1A, Region 6 championship.
Cade Bennett rushed 34 times for 339 yards and four touchdowns as Dike-New Hartford ended Iowa City Regina's 57-game district win streak with the victory.
The Wolverines finished the year 9-0 overall, 5-0 in district play, and will open the 1A playoffs at home next Friday.
"We came into this game focused and dialed in," Bennett said. "They've kind of beat us up in past years and we just wanted to get this win. It feels amazing."
Drew Sonnenberg added 171 passing yards and a 74-yard TD bomb to Parker Kiewiet, who had five catches for 143 yards. Sonnenberg also rushed for two touchdowns.
The Wolverines' win not only snapped Regina's long district win streak, but also knocked the Regals (5-4, 4-1) out of the playoffs for the first time in 15 years. Regina had played in the last six 1A state title games, additionally, and won back-to-back 2A state titles prior to that.
One of those state title runs came in 2015 when Regina beat D-NH, 31-14, in the semifinals.
"It feels awfully good," Wolverines head coach Don Betts said. "To win the district championship any time is pretty special because they don't just happen. It is the result of a lot of hard work by a lot of young men.
"So to win one at all is pretty amazing, but to come down to Regina and be able to do it at their place, their field in the fashion we did is pretty special."
Dike-New Hartford never trailed in the game.
Regina drove the opening kick inside Wolverine territory, but failed to convert on a fourth-and-short at the D-NH 37. The Wolverines wasted little time as their first play was a 30-yard completion from Sonnenberg to Kiewiet. Two plays later, Bennett burst through a huge hole for a 30-yard touchdown run.
It was one of many huge holes created by a line that returned four starters -- Colton Harberts, Owen Goos, Daniel Graves and Clayton Wright.
"We have really talented linemen and they've worked so hard," Bennett said. "Their effort helped us win this game."
An interception thwarted Regina's next drive that had reached the Wolverine 25, and Bennett's 57-yard run to the Regals' 13 set up a 1-yard Sonnenberg touchdown.
Regina answered with a Keiler Brown 12-yard touchdown run and a 23-yard pass from Ashton Cook to Scott Arndt to tie the game at 14-all with 5:05 left to half.
Cook, the son of Regina head coach and former Iowa star Marv Cook, completed 25 of 41 passes for 366 yards in the game. He had 289 at halftime.
The tie game didn't last long as two plays later, Kiewiet jumped over a Regina defender and out-raced several others for a 74-yard touchdown. The game was never tied again as the Wolverines led at halftime, 28-14.
Twice in the second half, the Regals pulled within a touchdown, but after closing within 35-28, D-NH scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away.
"We just knew we had to keep our focus and stay dialed in and knew we could still get this," Bennett said of answering Regina's comebacks.
It was a rewarding victory.
"If you want to be the best, which is what our program is striving for and what these kids said they were willing to work for, then you have to be willing to take the best on and this is the best small-school program in the state of Iowa," Betts said.
"We embraced the challenge of this. We knew it would be a playoff-type game at the end of the season and the kids did a great job of focusing week to week, but always in the back of our mind is we have to go through Regina to do this.
"I'm just really, really proud of our kids and their effort tonight."
