WATERLOO -- Waterloo West's football team took just two possessions Friday night to accomplish a feat neither of No. 7 Ankeny Centennial's previous two opponents were able to achieve.
But aside from surrendering its first points of the season, Ankeny Centennial dominated the remainder of the game inside Memorial Stadium. The Jaguars used their speedy multi-dimensional misdirection rushing attack as a foundation for an offense that was rarely stopped during a 49-7 victory.
"It's hard to simulate in practice," West coach Lonnie Moore said, after Centennial rushed for 417 yards and threw for another 90 on five attempts. "They do a good job faking. On the sidelines a lot of times I didn't know who had the ball myself. Up front, they really fight off the ball. They've got some big linemen up there and they really get off the ball and dominated the line of scrimmage."
Avery Gates paced Centennial with 201 yards and two scores on 13 carries. He opened with a 71-yard touchdown run on his team's first play from scrimmage.
West answered when Carter Maske found Tanner Pollock deep in stride for a 38-yard touchdown reception on a third-and-eight play. Maske finished with 161 yards passing on 17 completions, while Pollock had 51 receiving yards and Amel Saric added 46 through the air.
"West Waterloo came to play and they came after us," Centennial's veteran co-head coach Jerry Pezzetti said. "Their passing attack I thought was very good.
"We faced a very good passer tonight. We knew West would not quit, and they didn't. They kept coming at us and they have a nice offensive team."
Centennial's defense stepped up after West's lone score and strung together a pair of three-and-outs while the offense never had to punt on this night. The Jaguars' only two series that didn't end in touchdowns concluded on a fumble into the end zone for a touchback and a fumble that was recovered by West in the second half. Benjamin Breeding, a 6-foot-6 tight end, had touchdown receptions of 51 and 5 yards from Garret Severseike, with the 51-yarder occurring 10 seconds until halftime.
"There's some positives there," Moore said, addressing his passing attack. "But definitely a lot of negatives. We've got to learn from this one, get in the film room, make some changes and see what we need to improve on.
"We talk about playing fast and physical and that's what they did to us tonight."
